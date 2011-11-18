HONG KONG, Nov 18 Hong Kong shares could edge lower at Friday's open, poised for their third-straight weekly loss with turnover likely depressed as the European debt crisis rumbles on and Spanish government bond yields rose steeply on Thursday.

Financials, property developers and material-related names, seen as riskier assets, could weigh on the broader market, as they did for the bulk of the week, with shorting interest likely high in mainland property names.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.8 percent at 18,817.5 points, testing a technical support at 18,715 points, which was its low on Oct. 26 and also the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the peak on Oct. 28.

Short-selling rose for the second-straight session on Thursday, accounting for 9.7 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse.

Support on the charts for the Hang Seng Index is next seen at about 18,435, which was the low on Oct. 24. A gap that formed between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 suggests that the Hang Seng Index could see a steep drop if the 18,435 level is breached.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 1.1 percent at 8,382.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 2 percent at 1,838.4 points at 0103 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Sino-Forest Corp, parent of Greenheart Group Ltd , claims an independent panel found no evidence it was perpetrating a massive investor fraud, but the Chinese forestry company's chief accuser said the probe lacked credibility.

* Commodities group Glencore International said third-quarter activity in its closely watched marketing arm was "solid" despite slowing global growth, as it posted a jump in metals output and announced it had become an oil producer.

* Raw milk producer China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd , in which KKR & Co LP holds an about 24 percent stake, said that it will steadily add dairy farms to meet rapid demand, and reduce cow imports to lower costs.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest air cargo carrier, expects its cargo volume will return to growth in 2012 as it adds new services and capacity is seen growing 15 to 18 percent next year, its cargo director said on Thursday.

* Taiwan's Nanya Tech Chairman Wu Chia-chau said on Thursday its parent company Formosa Plastics Group will invest T$30 billion ($992.72 million) in the company through a private placement.

* GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said it produced 26.3 percent more polysilicon for the third quarter of 2011 against the same period a year ago. It also produced 178 percent more wafers during the quarter as compared with a year ago period. For statement click here

* Giordano International Ltd said sales for the quarter ended in September were HK$1.33 billion, up 18.6 percent over the same period last year. Its comparable store sales increased 8.3 percent during the quarter, against a 8.2 percent growth the same period a year ago. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Euro zone, technicals unnerve Wall Street > Dollar gains for 4th day as euro zone woes persist > Bonds up on stock losses, possible budget cuts > Gold drops over 2 pct on technicals; silver dives > Oil falls nearly 4 percent on profit taking (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)