HONG KONG, Dec 5 Hong Kong shares could
start the week higher on Monday, ahead of a euro zone summit
later this week that could boost hopes for a solution to the
region's debt crisis and keep markets choppy.
Turnover could be crimped as investors turn their attention
to Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's upcoming initial public offering,
with a debut expected on December 15.
The company aimed to raise up to HK$22 billion ($2.8
billion), banking on strong consumer demand in China, Hong Kong
and Macau to drive sales over the next 10 years, its chairman
said.
Chinese property, materials and banking stocks, among the
most beaten down this year, could see more interest from
investors as signs of Beijing easing policy may boost these
embattled sectors.
In a note to clients late on Sunday, Nomura strategists
recommended a "beta value" emphasis on Asian financials,
materials and energy stocks, moving away from ASEAN and into the
"cheaper" Hong Kong-China market in the first half of 2012,
assuming Europe does not "self combust".
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 19,040.4
on Friday, snagging its first weekly gain in five on the back of
strong gains on Thursday after Beijing's first cut in required
bank reserves in three years late last Wednesday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 0.4 percent at 8,679.6 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.1
percent at 1,915 points at 0058 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Saab's Dutch owner and China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile have agreed that Bank of China, the
nation's fourth-largest bank by market value, will come in as
part owner of the ailing carmaker, according to a source
familiar with the deal.
* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
plans to issue corporate bonds worth no more than 15 billion
yuan ($2.3 billion) to boost operating capital and improve its
debt structure, the company said on Friday.
* Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) and Korea's SK Group
signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation on
Friday, including a joint investment on an 800,000
tonne-per-year ethylene project in central China.
* China Unicom and China Telecom, the
country's No.2 and 3 telecom operators, have asked Chinese
regulators to halt an antimonopoly probe and will work towards
lowering internet access charges over coming years, they said on
Friday.
* Hong Kong handbag maker Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd
said on Monday it raised HK$677.2 million ($87 million) in an
initial public offering before the exercise of an over-allotment
option, and trading in its shares would begin on Dec
6.
* China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd
said the Development and Reform Commission of Guangdong had
granted approval for preliminary work on the expansion
of Dongguan Natural Gas Power Generation Project in Dongguan
City with construction cost amounting to 2.8 billion yuan. For
statement click here
* G-Resources Group Ltd said its Indonesia unit PT
Agincourt Resources has executed a $100 million revolving credit
facility agreement with BNP Paribas, Hang Seng Bank, and
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. The facility will be available for
Martabe gold and silver in Indonesia. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St caps stellar week on drop in jobless rate
> Euro drops 1st time in 5 days before crucial events
> Bonds rise as Europe fears trump jobs data
> Gold edges up after US jobs, notches big weekly gain
> Oil rises on Iran worry, strong gasoline
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)