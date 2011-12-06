HONG KONG, Dec 6 Hong Kong shares were expected to open lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, but may stay within a narrow range as investors await the outcome of a European summit later this week that could be pivotal to resolving the region's debt troubles. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's heaped pressure on European leaders on Monday, warning it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade on the credit ratings of all 15 euro zone nations if no agreement is reached by the end of the week. The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 19,179.7 points on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese financials and energy stocks in a choppy session characterized by the lowest turnover on the Hong Kong bourse in a week. On Tuesday, losses on the benchmark could be limited by the technical support level at 18,868. Short selling interest on the Hong Kong main board of listings slumped to 6.1 percent of total turnover on Monday, the lowest in at least the last 90 days, heightening the lack of interest among investors. Fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd could come into focus after it said on Monday that executive director and chief financial officer Chew Fook Aun has decided to resign on or before June 1, 2012. Its stock surged 8.7 percent on Monday after the company said it was holding a conference call after markets closed. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading down 0.5 percent at 8,655.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading down 0.3 percent at 1,916.2 points at 0054 GMT. HOT STOCKS * Britain's financial regulator slapped a record 10.5 million pound ($16.4 million) fine on HSBC on Monday for improperly selling investments to pay care home costs for older customers. * Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest Internet company by revenue, is issuing five-year bonds worth at least $500 million in its first U.S. dollar-denominated debt issue to help fund short-term borrowings, sources said on Monday. * China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec Corp 0386.HK>, plans a one-month regular maintenance at a 160,000 barrel-per-day crude unit operated at its Qilu plant in the summer of 2012. That will trim the total crude throughput at the Qilu refinery by about 400,000 tonnes, or about 4 percent, to 10.1 million tonnes for next year, or 202,000 bpd, an official said. * Hang Lung Properties Ltd, Hong Kong's third most valuable developer, said it aims to use the downturn in China's property market to increase its land bank in second-tier cities. * Shares of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, China's biggest listed steelmaker, have been put on a trading halt pending an announcement regarding an adjustment of some its assets, it said in a statement. * China's Pang Da Automobile Trade Co will continue talks with various parties including Saab on plans to invest in the crisis-hit Swedish carmaker, it said in a statement. * Guangdong Investment Ltd, which Guangdong government has granted the right to supply water to Hong Kong, said annual water purchases by the city for the three years 2012, 2013 and 2014 are HK$3.54 billion, HK$3.74 billion and HK$3.96 billion, respectively, compared with HK$3.34 billion in 2011. It said any increase in water tariff should have a positive impact on its revenue. For statement click here * Huaneng Power International Inc. announced a tariff adjustment for its power plants effective December 1. Upon adjustments on the on-grid electricity tariffs, the weighted average on-grid electricity tariffs for capacities of its generating units with tariff adjustments for 2012 will increase by 28.8 yuan/MWh. For statement click here * China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd said it had adjusted the on-grid tariffs of some of its power plants by 25-40 yuan/MWh effective December 1. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St up but Europe debt worries chill rally > Euro falls on downgrade fears; summit awaited > Prices flat as Europe downgrade fears spur bid > Gold falls on technical selling, euro debt fears > Oil falls as euro slips, eyes downgrades report (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by XXX)