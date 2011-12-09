HONG KONG Dec 9 Hong Kong shares are
likely to open lower on Friday, poised for their fourth weekly
loss in five, after the European Central Bank failed to take
dramatic action to arrest the region's debt crisis.
Turnover is likely to remain weak ahead of a summit of
European leaders later in the day, while China economic
inflation data, expected shortly after markets open on Friday,
could also come into focus.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at 19,107.8
points on Thursday, weighed by large caps in weak turnover,
extending the benchmark's stay in the 18,818-19,242 range for a
sixth straight session.
China First Chemical Holdings Ltd, China Lifestyle
Food and Beverage Group Ltd and China Outfitters
Holdings Ltd are among a slew of listing debuts on
Friday, as part of a year end rush of up to $7.6 billion in Hong
Kong and mainland China initial public offerings this week.
Chow Tai Fook and Haitong Securities are expected to price
$4.5 billion IPOs on Friday. One of China's top insurers, New
China Life Insurance priced its Hong Kong listing at
HK$28.50 per share.
Elsewhere in Asia, both Japan's benchmark Nikkei
Korea's KOSPI were down 1.9 percent respectively at 0106
GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* PetroChina said a new shale gas find
in Sichuan province would be difficult to convert to commercial
production because Chinese geological conditions were more
difficult than in the United States where the industry
developed.
* Alibaba Group is seeking up to $4 billion in
debt financing, sources said on Thursday, in a deal expected to
help the Chinese e-commerce giant buy back a 40 percent stake in
the company owned by Yahoo Inc. Alibaba, as a parent
company, holds a 73.12 percent stake in Hong Kong listed
Alibaba.com Ltd.
* Sun Hung Kai Properties forecast that sales for
the next fiscal year will hit HK$32 billion ($4.12 billion), an
executive from the company told reporters on Thursday.
* Standard Chartered Plc warned its
income growth will be "just below" its 10 percent target this
year as the euro zone debt crisis slows deal activity in its key
Asian markets, adding to problems in India and Korea.
* Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology
, China's second-largest maker of wind equipment,
said it won a contract to supply 23 wind turbines to a wind farm
project in Ecuador.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)