HONG KONG Dec 9 Hong Kong shares are likely to open lower on Friday, poised for their fourth weekly loss in five, after the European Central Bank failed to take dramatic action to arrest the region's debt crisis.

Turnover is likely to remain weak ahead of a summit of European leaders later in the day, while China economic inflation data, expected shortly after markets open on Friday, could also come into focus.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at 19,107.8 points on Thursday, weighed by large caps in weak turnover, extending the benchmark's stay in the 18,818-19,242 range for a sixth straight session.

China First Chemical Holdings Ltd, China Lifestyle Food and Beverage Group Ltd and China Outfitters Holdings Ltd are among a slew of listing debuts on Friday, as part of a year end rush of up to $7.6 billion in Hong Kong and mainland China initial public offerings this week.

Chow Tai Fook and Haitong Securities are expected to price $4.5 billion IPOs on Friday. One of China's top insurers, New China Life Insurance priced its Hong Kong listing at HK$28.50 per share.

Elsewhere in Asia, both Japan's benchmark Nikkei Korea's KOSPI were down 1.9 percent respectively at 0106 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* PetroChina said a new shale gas find in Sichuan province would be difficult to convert to commercial production because Chinese geological conditions were more difficult than in the United States where the industry developed.

* Alibaba Group is seeking up to $4 billion in debt financing, sources said on Thursday, in a deal expected to help the Chinese e-commerce giant buy back a 40 percent stake in the company owned by Yahoo Inc. Alibaba, as a parent company, holds a 73.12 percent stake in Hong Kong listed Alibaba.com Ltd.

* Sun Hung Kai Properties forecast that sales for the next fiscal year will hit HK$32 billion ($4.12 billion), an executive from the company told reporters on Thursday.

* Standard Chartered Plc warned its income growth will be "just below" its 10 percent target this year as the euro zone debt crisis slows deal activity in its key Asian markets, adding to problems in India and Korea.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology , China's second-largest maker of wind equipment, said it won a contract to supply 23 wind turbines to a wind farm project in Ecuador.