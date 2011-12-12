HONG KONG, Dec 12 Hong Kong shares were expected to start the week higher on Monday, after European leaders agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in response to the region's debt crisis. But turnover is likely to stay low as market confidence remains fragile, with the agreement falling short of a complete solution for the euro zone's debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief economist said on Sunday. Investors would be looking to the Chinese central government's annual economic work meeting, reported to take place this week, for signs of possible monetary policy easing to prop up the slowing Chinese economy. On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 2.7 percent at 18,586.2 points, breaking below 18,818, a support level that had held for a week and could be retaken on Monday. Top beta plays, which saw the worst percentage losses last week, such as those in the material, property, energy and financial stocks, could lead gains on Monday. Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's second-largest brokerage, is expected on Monday to price its $1.7 billion share offering in Hong Kong after it delayed it on Friday aid concern over the outcome of a meeting of euro zone leaders weighed on local markets, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 1.2 percent at 8,637.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 1 percent at 1,893.8 points at 0048 GMT. HOT STOCKS * China's Sinopec has agreed to increase its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG joint venture to 25 percent and buy more supply from the project, partner Origin Energy said on Monday. Sinopec will buy an additional 10 percent stake in the project and 3.3 milion tonnes a year of LNG through 2035. * China's Sinopec is the favorite to buy part of BG Group's stake in some of Brazil's most promising offshore oil areas, a source said, increasing its holdings in a fast-growing frontier believed to hold enough oil to supply China for 15 years. * German industrial conglomerate Siemens said it would form two joint ventures with China's Shanghai Electric to expand its foothold in the country's wind turbine market, the world's largest. * Crocus and SMIC signed technology development and wafer manufacturing agreements, with SMIC to manufacture and supply the cmos base wafers on advanced technology nodes. * China National Building Materials, a major Chinese cement producer, is to set up a cement joint venture with a registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion). * China Energine International (Holdings) Ltd, a maker of wind power equipment, said on Friday that it has agreed to take 40 percent in a joint venture that will invest 855 million yuan ($134.39 million) to develop and operate a wind farm in Liaoning province. * Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said its China TV business unit recorded 12 percent year-on-year growth in its sales volume of Flat Panel TV in November. For statement click here * China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd said on Monday it would sell shares to China Three Gorges Corp, raising HK$2.1 billion ($270 million) to fund investment in future power generating projects. MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rallies on EU deal but concerns linger > Euro up on China, US, caution persists > Prices fall ahead of crammed new supply schedule > Gold rises; posts weekly loss on uncertain Europe > Oil rallies with euro, equities on EU deal (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)