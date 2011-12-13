HONG KONG, Dec 13 Hong Kong shares are poised to open weaker on Tuesday, tracking global markets with investors unconvinced by the measures taken by European leaders on the region's debt crisis and growing uncertainty over a Chinese economic slowdown. Turnover is likely to stay weak as investors eye the Chinese government's annual economic meeting, reported to be taking place this week, for clues of possible monetary policy easing to prop up the slowing domestic economy. Underscoring negative market conditions, Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, said it had decided not to proceed with its offering in Hong Kong. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index reversed early gains to close down 0.1 percent at 18,575.7 points, after briefly retaking in morning trade the 18,818 level, which served as support for more than week before Friday. Support in the near term is seen at around 18,192, the bottom end of a gap on the charts that opened up between November 30 and December 1. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 1.4 percent at 8,536.2 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.4 percent at 1,873.3 points at 0056 GMT. HOT STOCKS * China Petroleum & Chemical Corp and ENN Engery Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday they would offer to acquire all outstanding shares in China Gas for a maximum HK$16.7 billion ($2.15 billion) in cash. * Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Hong Kong's dominant carrier, plans new economy class products to sustain passenger numbers in 2012 amid a volatile global economy, its chief executive said on Monday. * Vale may start operating an iron ore transshipment centre in the Philippines early next year, two years ahead of a similar facility in Malaysia, as the world's top iron ore miner moves closer to its biggest market, China. * Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that November vehicle sales volume rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier. * Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd said its indirect unit Dongguan Nine Dragons had completed the issue of 1.1 billion yuan worth of medium-term notes in China. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St tumbles on Europe, Intel's lowered outlook > Euro hits two month low as post-summit optimism fades > Bond prices rise as more clouds gather over Europe > Gold drops 3 pct on technical sell-off, euro fears > Oil falls on euro zone worry, dollar strength (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)