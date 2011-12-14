HONG KONG, Dec 14 Hong Kong shares were seen lower on Wednesday, poised to extend a four-day losing streak after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hints of stimulus while pointing to market turbulence as a risk to the U.S. economy. Losses could be accelerated if the Shanghai Composite Index breaks below a long-term support level seen between 2,245-2,260 points. The Shanghai benchmark, which ranks among the worst performers in Asia this year, ended at 2,249 on Tuesday. The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at 18,447.2 points on Tuesday in turnover that neared two-week lows, helping exaggerate movements. Short selling on the Hong Kong bourse climbed to its highest since Nov 24, accounting for 9.3 percent of total turnover. Warrant activity accounted for 38 percent. Baoxin Auto Group and China Polymetallic Mining Ltd are scheduled to make their listing debuts in Hong Kong, while Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd said it had priced shares for its initial public offering at HK$15 each, the lower end of an indicative HK$15 to HK$21 range. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,538.8 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,861.4 points at 0055 GMT. HOT STOCKS * Two of China's largest developers, Evergrande Real Estate Group and Agile Property, have not bought any land since the middle of the year, the companies said Tuesday, and are biding their time before resuming acquisitions as the mainland's property market corrects. * China Petroleum & Chemical Corp's (Sinopec) Jiujiang refinery plans to increase crude oil throughput by about 16 percent from this year to full capacity in 2012, comments from a recent internal conference showed. * Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings are offering up to $2.2 billion cash for control of privately run natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings, in what could become a rare hostile takeover for a mainland company. * CLP Holdings Ltd and Power Assets Holdings, formerly known as Hongkong Electric Holdings, said on Tuesday they will raise tariffs next year to fund high fuel expenses and moves by companies to burn more clean fuel, company officials said. * China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said it would form a 1.5 billion yuan fund with partners in Shanghai focusing on equity and debt investments outside the property, pharmaceuticals, steel and mining industries. Fosun will own about 10 percent of the fund. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment > Euro skids to 11-mth low vs dollar, Fed weighs > Treasuries take off after 10yr sale, FOMC statement > Gold falls 2.5 pct, extends losses after Fed > Oil jumps 2 pct on Iran jitters, OPEC meeting eyed (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)