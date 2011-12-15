HONG KONG, Dec 15 Hong Kong shares could decline on Thursday, stretching a five-day losing streak, tracking weak global markets after surging Italian bond yields further sapped confidence in Europe's new budget measures. Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse is also likely to stay weak into the year-end, with most long funds having finished trading for the year, further adding to a lack of support. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 18,354.4 points, as strength in utilities and weakness in the high beta names pointed to lingering low-risk appetite. The next support level for the benchmark is expected near 18,192, the high on November 30 and the bottom of a gap that opened between that day and December 1. New China Life Insurance and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd are both scheduled to make their listing debuts on Thursday. Traders said the stocks were down about 15 and 6 percent from their respective issue prices on the gray market on Wednesday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 1.3 percent at 8,411.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.3 percent at 1,833.1 points at 0058 GMT. HOT STOCKS * Saudi Aramco and two huge Chinese oil companies, Sinopec and CNOOC Ltd, are each in talks to buy a stake in Frac Tech International, a U.S. company that makes and operates technology used in hydraulic fracturing, the oil and natural gas drilling technique, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. * Richard Chandler Corp, the largest shareholder in China-focused timber company Sino-Forest, the parent of Greenheart Group Ltd, slammed the beleaguered company's plan on Wednesday to trigger a debt default by failing to make a $10 million interest payment on its convertible notes. * Extra British regulations and taxes on banks will cost Barclays more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) and Standard Chartered over $500 million a year and are part of a flood of reforms that could backfire, the bosses of the two banks said. * China Gas Holdings on Wednesday rejected an unsolicited $2.2 billion cash bid from state energy giant Sinopec and ENN Energy, saying it failed to reflect the fundamental value of the company. * China Coal Energy Co Ltd said its commercial coal production volume rose 13.8 percent year on year in November while coke production volume fell 18.8 percent during the period. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St backpedals as global risks rise > Euro hits 11-month low; weakness to continue > Investors, eyeing Europe, crowd into Treasuries > Gold dives 4 pct on fund liquidation, technicals > Oil skids over 5 pct on Europe, OPEC worries (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by XXX)