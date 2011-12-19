HONG KONG Dec 19 Hong Kong shares could start the week lower on Monday, tracking global market weakness after Fitch Ratings warned of possible downgrades for seven euro zone nations late last week.

Turnover could remain weak, as the year draws to a close and as investors choose to stay away amid persistent uncertainty.

Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically beyond reach."

Chinese property companies cold come under pressure after data over the weekend that showed China's November housing prices at their slowest increase in 2011 to date whilst housing inflation hit its lowest as tightening efforts take affect.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.4 percent at 18,285.4 points on Friday, snapping a 6-day losing streak but still finished down 1.6 percent on the week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 8,335.9 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.9 percent to 1,804.6 points at 0102 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* China Shenhua Group, the country's largest coal producer and the parent of China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , has started building a $21.4 billion facility to produce alumina from coal ash, the state Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, citing a senior company executive.

* China Datang Corp Renewable Power Co Ltd expects a 50 percent rise in profits in 2011, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, citing a senior company executive.

* CITIC Securities , China's top brokerage, said regulatory approval for its $374 million deal to buy French bank Credit Agricole's stakes in brokerage brands CLSA and Cheuvreux would likely take longer than expected.

* A supply train fell off the tracks on a railway connecting UC RUSAL's Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea with a port, a company official said on Sunday. He said the incident was not affecting the flow of supplies to the Friguia plant, which produces some 630,000 tonnes of alumina per year, and denied the plant had been shut.

* Chinese-owned container terminal operator ECT, which is owned by Hutchinson Whampoa unit Hutchinson Port Holdings, has sued Rotterdam port and asked for 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) compensation in a dispute over container operators due to open in the enlarged harbour in the coming years, the port said on Friday.

* Sands China Ltd said Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong confirmed an investigation related to alleged breaches of the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance had been concluded and that no further action was planned against the company. For statement click here

* Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd said it proposed to issue up to 25 million A shares in Shenzhen, a deal to be subject to CSRC approval, raising about 440 million yuan to fund investment in waste treatment projects. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rally fades after warnings on Europe > Euro posts largest weekly loss vs dollar in three months > Long-end rally pushes yields to two-month lows > Gold ends up, sets biggest weekly drop in 3 mos > Oil slips on Europe concern, posts 2nd weekly loss (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)