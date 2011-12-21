HONG KONG, Dec 21 Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday, tracking improved global market sentiment after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt, with weak turnover likely amplifying any price action. Adding to positive sentiment were expectations for the ECB's first ever three-year tender to be conducted later on Wednesday, aimed at easing interbank lending strains. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent to close at 18,080.2 points, barely holding onto gains at the end of a choppy day in which turnover slumped to its lowest in 2011 to date. Adding to a lack of support, short selling interest declined on the Hong Kong bourse, dropping from more than 9 percent of total turnover on Monday to 7.3 percent on Tuesday. Shares seen as proxies of the mainland A-share market, such as Chinese insurers and brokerages, could come into focus after mainland media reported that the country's National Security Fund (NSSF) has placed 10 billion yuan with funds focused on Chinese stocks last Friday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,459.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.3 percent at 1,834.7 points as of 0055 GMT. HOT STOCKS * Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the world's second-biggest life insurer by market value, said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 26 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) by selling convertible bonds to replenish capital amid economic uncertainty. * China's HNA Group, which controls China's fourth-largest carrier Hainan Airlines Co Ltd and recently bought General Electric Co's container leasing unit for $1 billion, said on Tuesday that it will continue to invest in foreign projects next year, aiming for overseas assets to make up two-fifths of its total assets in 3-5 years. * China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the country's three telecommunications operators, said on Tuesday that its mobile subscribers increased to 123.39 million in November, including 33.35 million 3G subscribers. * Shares of natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd rose on Tuesday to HK$3.50, matching the offer price made jointly by Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd , putting pressure on the bidders to lift the price. * Swire Properties Ltd a spinoff of Swire Pacific Ltd, said it had applied for a listing of its shares on the stock exchange by way of introduction and trading in the shares is expected to begin on Jan 18. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rallies 3 percent in broad advance > Euro firms in thin trade, volatility seen > Prices fall as ECB funds hope spurs risk taking > Gold climbs as the euro rebounds 1 pct > Oil up on supportive economic data, supply worry (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)