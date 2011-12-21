HONG KONG, Dec 21 Hong Kong shares are
poised to start higher on Wednesday, tracking improved global
market sentiment after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong
demand for Spanish debt, with weak turnover likely amplifying
any price action.
Adding to positive sentiment were expectations for the ECB's
first ever three-year tender to be conducted later on Wednesday,
aimed at easing interbank lending strains.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent
to close at 18,080.2 points, barely holding onto gains at the
end of a choppy day in which turnover slumped to its lowest in
2011 to date.
Adding to a lack of support, short selling interest declined
on the Hong Kong bourse, dropping from more than 9 percent of
total turnover on Monday to 7.3 percent on Tuesday.
Shares seen as proxies of the mainland A-share market, such
as Chinese insurers and brokerages, could come into focus after
mainland media reported that the country's National Security
Fund (NSSF) has placed 10 billion yuan with funds focused on
Chinese stocks last Friday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
1.5 percent at 8,459.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.3 percent at 1,834.7 points
as of 0055 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China
, the world's second-biggest life insurer by market
value, said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 26 billion yuan
($4.1 billion) by selling convertible bonds to replenish capital
amid economic uncertainty.
* China's HNA Group, which controls China's fourth-largest
carrier Hainan Airlines Co Ltd and recently bought
General Electric Co's container leasing unit for $1
billion, said on Tuesday that it will continue to invest in
foreign projects next year, aiming for overseas assets to make
up two-fifths of its total assets in 3-5 years.
* China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the
country's three telecommunications operators, said on Tuesday
that its mobile subscribers increased to 123.39 million in
November, including 33.35 million 3G subscribers.
* Shares of natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd
rose on Tuesday to HK$3.50, matching the offer price
made jointly by Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd
, putting pressure on the bidders to lift the price.
* Swire Properties Ltd a spinoff of Swire Pacific
Ltd, said it had applied for a listing of its shares
on the stock exchange by way of introduction and trading in the
shares is expected to begin on Jan 18. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)