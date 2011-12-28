HONG KONG, Dec 28 Hong Kong shares were set to edge lower on Wednesday when trade resumes after a four-day Christmas weekend, with turnover likely low as the year draws to a close, but losses are seen limited by chart support levels. Weakness in mainland markets could weigh on Hong Kong, with the Shanghai Composite Index returning to its lowest levels since March 2009 and below 2,200, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from a 2005 low to a 2007 peak. The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 percent to close at 18,629.2 points on Friday. It is seen supported at about 18,400, a level that has been a support in the last two weeks. It is down more than 19 percent in 2011 to date, while the Shanghai Composite is down almost 23 percent. China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd could come under focus after the nation's biggest dairy firm said it had destroyed milk found to be contaminated with a cancer-causing substance, the latest food safety problem to hit the country's dairy industry. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was flat at 8,441.5 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 1,824.3 points at 0052 GMT. HOT STOCKS * Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya, the country's fifth-largest lender, is tipped to win the bidding to buy HSBC's Thai credit card and retail business, which are worth up to $1.28 billion, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday. * China Resources Gas Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would form a joint venture with a Chinese state-owned company to supply piped gas in Ningbo city, with proposed total investment of 4 billion yuan ($631.3 million). * Outages at two gas platforms operated by offshore oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd may last for weeks after a leak in a subsea pipeline earlier this week, a CNOOC media official told Reuters. * Mongolian Mining Corp said its mine operating at the Ukhaa Khudag deposit located in the Tavan Tolgoi coalfield had achieved its 2011 annual production target of 7 million tonnes of run-of-mine coal. For statement click here * China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines had agreed to sell two B737-700 aircraft to Hebei Airlines for 426 million yuan. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street finishes mostly flat in thin trade > Italy debt auction eyed; U.S. watching yuan > Treasury prices edge higher in light trading > Gold falls on technicals, options selling > Oil rises on Iran warning on Strait of Hormuz (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)