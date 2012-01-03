HONG KONG Jan 3 Hong Kong shares could start the new trading year higher on Tuesday in turnover that is likely to remain thin with the European debt crisis unresolved and weak Chinese manufacturing data over the long weekend.

China's big manufacturers narrowly avoided a contraction in December, a survey showed on Sunday, but downward risks persist and suggest the world's second-largest economy will need fresh policy support to counter a slowdown in growth.

Financial markets in mainland China are closed for an extended New Year holiday on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.

A 0.2 percent gain last Friday did little to cut the Hang Seng Index's 20 percent loss in 2011, its worst year since 2008. It finished at 18,434.4 points. The China Enterprises Index lost nearly 22 percent in 2011.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.8 percent at 1,859.4 points at 0105 GMT. Financial markets in Japan are closed for a public holiday.

HOT STOCKS

* Australia's Gloucester Coal Ltd will wait until Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd completes inspecting its books before deciding whether to recommend the Chinese company's A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) takeover offer, the Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday.

* China will waive sales taxes on electric and fuel cell cars made domestically by companies such as SAIC Motor Corp Ltd and BYD Co Ltd, the finance ministry said on Saturday, in its latest initiative to shore up the country's fledgling green car market.

* CITIC Pacific Ltd said it will pay an extra $822 million to contractor Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd (MCC), further inflating the construction cost of its Sino Iron project in Western Australia by nearly a third to $3.41 billion.

* China's major oil and gas company China Petrochemical Corp(Sinopec Group), parent of Hong Kong- and Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , signed agreements with nine domestic energy companies on Friday to secure supply for its Xinjiang gas pipelines project, the company said in a statement.

* Fortune Oil Plc, a key shareholder in takeover target China Gas Holdings Ltd, will not accept an unsolicited $2.2 billion bid from Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, a top executive at Fortune told Reuters on Friday.

* China Communications Services Corp Ltd proposed on Friday a two-for-10 rights issue to raise about 2.99 billion yuan ($473.2 million), below a revised target of 4 billion yuan, to expand its business at home and overseas.

* Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd said it will scale back a planned Hong Kong electricity tariff increase for a second time in less than two weeks in response to government and public pressure. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)