HONG KONG, Jan 5 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Thursday, with fresh global concerns about euro zone countries' abilities to refinance their debt likely to keep turnover muted. Chinese developers could come under pressure after two of the mainland's top developers reported late on Wednesday that sales figures plunged in December. China Vanke, the country's largest developer by revenue, said year-on-year sales fell 30 percent in December, a fifth consecutive month of decline as government measures to calm housing inflation take effect. Evergrande Real Estate, the second-largest mainland developer by value of sales, also reported on Wednesday that December sales more than halved from the same month last year. Chinese property stocks have been among the most heavily shorted in Hong Kong. Short selling accounted for more than 21 percent of Evergrande's total turnover on Wednesday, compared to 8.2 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.8 percent at 18,727.3 points, dragged lower by weakness in mainland markets after Premier Wen Jiabao's warning of a "difficult" period ahead for the economy. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 8,515.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,873.0 points at 0053 GMT. HOT STOCKS * China Telecom plans to launch a mobile service in Britain targeting Chinese residents, businesses and visitors early this year, becoming the first Chinese carrier to launch such a service outside China, it said on Wednesday. * Vale S.A. said its net income for the first nine months of 2011 jumped 60.5 percent year on year to US$18.2 billion, driven by a US$9.6 billion increase in operating income reflecting higher prices and volumes for most products. For statement click here://www.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2012/0105/LTN20120105006.pdf * CSR Corp Ltd estimated net profit for 2011 would rise more than 50 percent from the prior year as revenue increased and costs were put under control. For statement click here * PetroChina Co Ltd said it would set up a 49 percent-owned captive insurance company with its controlling shareholder CNPC with registered capital of 5 billion yuan. For statement click here * Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd said it had completed the purchase of a 24 percent equity interest in Shenzhen Airlines Co Ltd, raising its stake in the airline to 49 percent with Air China holding 51 percent. For statement click here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St flat as market brushes off Europe concerns > Euro drops as debt funding fears keep investors wary > Treasuries fall as hopes on economy cut safety bid > Gold rises with oil, breaks ranks with euro > Oil gains after EU reaches Iran sanctions agreement (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)