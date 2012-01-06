(Recasts headline)

HONG KONG Jan 6 The Hang Seng Index opened down 0.15 percent on Friday at 18,748.86 points. These are the potential market movers on Friday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* China may look to roll out its property tax scheme to the cities of Guangzhou, Nanjing, and some second- and third-tier cities in the country's midwest, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday, quoting a government researcher. China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest developer by revenue, said earlier in the week that sales fell 30 percent year-on-year in December as government measures to calm housing inflation took effect.

* China has raised the threshold for a windfall tax on crude oil production to $55 per barrel from the previous $40, effectively cutting tax payments by the country's oil producers such as PetroChina Co Ltd and CNOOC Ltd. The new tax, backdated to Nov. 1 last year, will be calculated monthly and levies will be paid to the government on a quarterly basis, according to a statement by Sinopec Corp .

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China , the world's second-biggest life insurer by market value, has hired three banks for its up to $4.1 billion, six-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on Thursday.

* European banks have begun displaying early signs of pulling back from loans in Asia, presenting an opportunity for other lenders to gain market share, the Asian head of Standard Chartered Plc said.

* Toyota Motor Corp, which operates car manufacturing ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, said on Thursday that it aims to sell more than 1 million cars in China this year, up more than 10 percent from the previous year after sales rose 4 percent in 2011.

* Mainland real estate developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd saw sales plunge 44 percent year on year in December, a source close to the company said on Thursday, as Beijing's efforts to curb property speculation bite.

* China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd said on Thursday that it will keep its main steel product prices steady in February from January but was guarded about the market's outlook.

* Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, a car manufacturing venture partner of Toyota Motor and Honda Motor Co Ltd, said it might only achieve 80-90 percent of the profit forecasted it made for 2011. For statement click here

* China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd said it was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to become a licensed bank in Hong Kong. For statement click here

* Agricultural Bank of China Ltd said its proposed fixed-asset investment budget for 2012 was 24.8 billion yuan. For statement click here

EVENTS TODAY - Bank of China Ltd 1st EGM in Beijing - China Gogreen Assets Investment Ltd SGM - Little Sheep Group Ltd EGM - Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd EGM - Richly Field China Development Ltd SGM - South China (China) Ltd EGM - Wah Nam International Holdings Ltd SGM

ECONOMIC DATA - Euro zone retail sales for November - Euro zone revised GDP for Q3 - Euro zone business climate for December - Euro zone unemployment rate for December - Euro zone economic, industrial and services sentiment for December - US unemployment rate for December - US average earnings for December - US private, government and manufacturing payrolls for December - Germany industrial orders for November - Canada unemployment rate for December