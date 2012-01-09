HONG KONG Jan 9 The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent at 18,593.06 points on Friday. These are potential market movers on Monday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* An $600-800 million initial public offering of China's Fosun Pharmaceutical is set to hit the Hong Kong market in March, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

* U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc said it started a tender offer to buy the remaining stake in China's International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd (IMM) for about HK$3.4 billion ($437.80 million). Joy Global, which currently owns about 69 percent of IMM shares, is looking to buy the rest of the company at HK$8.50 per share.

* Bank of China and Japan's Mizuho Financial are among the banks eyeing parts of the Royal Bank of Scotland, sources told Reuters on Friday, as the process begins to trim the investment banking arm of the government owned UK bank.

* Little Sheep said shareholders had approved its privatisation proposal, and it would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Yum Brands.

* Investors welcomed a change in Lenovo Group Ltd's geographical business structure, pushing shares in the world's No.2 PC brand to a four-week closing high on Friday despite a broad market slowdown.

* Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp recorded a worse-than-expected yearly profit decline in the fourth quarter, and the first decline in two years, as its models scrambled to compete with Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy range.

* First Tractor Co Ltd said it had submitted a prospectus to the China Securities Regulatory Commission in relation to its application to issue up to 150 million A shares. For statement click here

* Shui On Land Ltd said it planned to issue 3 billion yuan worth of 6.875 percent senior notes due 2013 and 3.5 billion yuan worth of 7.625 percent senior notes due 2015, raising capital to spend on real estate operations and repay existing debts. For statement click here

EVENTS TODAY - Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd EGM in Beijing - China Molybdenum Co Ltd EGM in China - HKC (Holdings) Ltd SGM - Hua Lien International (Holding) Co Ltd EGM - PacMOS Technologies Holdings Ltd SGM

ECONOMIC DATA - China exports for December - China trade balance for December - China FX reserves for Q4 (10-15) - China M2 money supply for December (10-15) - China new yuan loans for December (10-15) - China outstanding loan growth for December (10-15) - UK BRC retail sales for December - UK RICs housing survey for December - Australia building approvals (final) for November - Australia private house approval for November - Australia NAB business condition for December

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)