HONG KONG, Jan 9 Hong Kong shares were
poised to start the week lower on Monday, with investors
cautious and focused on Europe despite stronger than expected
U.S. and China data.
The Chinese financial sector will be watched after Beijing
released December loan growth and money supply data and comments
from the new chief insurance regulator over the weekend.
Loan growth in the last month of 2011 grew more than
expected on stronger money supply, reinforcing perceptions that
the central bank is gently easing policy to cushion the impact
of the global economic slowdown.
In a note on Monday, Barclays analysts reiterated their
positive view on the sector, believing more accommodative fiscal
and monetary policies could be positive catalysts.
Despite trading near historic low valuations, investors have
avoided Chinese banks, uncertain about their exposure to local
government debt. The Chinese central bank governor said these
risks were controllable in a state media interview published on
Sunday.
Chinese insurers could come under pressure on Monday after
the country's new insurance regulator warned the sector will see
lower profits in 2012 as it faces a grim operating
environment.
China's total insurance premiums rose 10 percent to 1.43
trillion yuan ($226.64 billion) in 2011 from a year earlier,
state media quoted the industry regulator as saying on
Saturday.
CLSA analysts said in a note on Monday that long-term value
does exist in the sector but that industry and macro headwinds
would continue to cloud share performance, at least for a few
more months.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2
percent at 18,593.06 points, while the China Enterprises Index
lost 1.5 percent. Short selling in Hong Kong hit a
five-day high, accounting for 10.6 percent of total turnover.
On the week, the Hang Seng and China Enterprises Index eked
out gains of 0.9 and 0.5 percent, respectively, largely due to
strength in Chinese oil stocks as worries about Iranian supplies
sent crude prices higher.
Traders said the Hang Seng is likely to dip below 18,500 in
the near term, but did not expect a sharp selloff, arguing that
most speculative money has left the territory.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) was down 1.6 percent at 1,813.9 points at 0055
GMT. Financial markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
HOT STOCKS
* U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc said it
started a tender offer to buy the remaining stake in China's
International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd (IMM) for
about HK$3.4 billion ($437.80 million). Joy Global, which
currently owns about 69 percent of IMM shares, is looking to buy
the rest of the company at HK$8.50 per share.
* Bank of China and Japan's Mizuho Financial
are among the banks eyeing parts of the Royal Bank of
Scotland, sources told Reuters on Friday, as the process
begins to trim the investment banking arm of the government
owned UK bank.
* Little Sheep said shareholders had approved its
privatisation proposal, and it would become a wholly owned
subsidiary of Yum Brands.
* Investors welcomed a change in Lenovo Group Ltd's
geographical business structure, pushing shares in the
world's No.2 PC brand to a four-week closing high on Friday
despite a broad market slowdown.
* Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp recorded a
worse-than-expected yearly profit decline in the fourth quarter,
and the first decline in two years, as its models scrambled to
compete with Apple Inc's iPhone and Samsung's
Galaxy range.
* First Tractor Co Ltd said it had submitted a
prospectus to the China Securities Regulatory Commission in
relation to its application to issue up to 150 million A shares.
For statement click here
* Shui On Land Ltd said it planned to issue 3
billion yuan worth of 6.875 percent senior notes due 2013 and
3.5 billion yuan worth of 7.625 percent senior notes due 2015,
raising capital to spend on real estate operations and repay
existing debts.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Economy boosts Wall St in 2012's first week
> Bonds rise on stocks, bets on Fed stimulus
> Euro seen falling as Europe faces recession
> Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)