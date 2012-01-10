HONG KONG Jan 10 The Hang Seng Index finished up 1.47 percent at 18,865.72 on Monday. These are potential market movers on Tuesday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) said on Monday that its controlling shareholder China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) has increased its stake in the firm to 76.38 percent from 75.84 percent.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd has appointed Melody Harris-Jensbach, the former deputy CEO and chief product officer of Puma AG, as its Chief Product and Design Officer in a bid to ensure brand consistency and product efficiency.

* General Motors Co expects to post market share gains this year in both China and South Korea, and it still has the option to raise its ownership stake in Shanghai GM, its Chinese joint venture with SAIC Motor, by 1 point to 50 percent, a top GM executive said on Monday.

* French carmaker Renault SA is hoping to receive official approval this month to begin production in China, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday. In China, Renault has a production deal in place with Nissan partner Dongfeng Motor Group, China's No. 2 automaker.

* Mainland China property developers Country Garden and Longfor Properties on Monday released widely diverging results for December contracted sales, meaning Country Garden edged past its year forecast and Longfor just fell short.

* Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Monday that it has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd to Feb. 16, the third such extension.

* PetroChina plans to shut a 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from mid-March, an industry source said on Monday.

* Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) bid to take over Australia's Gloucester Coal has a big chance of success, financial adviser UBS said on Monday.

* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said its controlling shareholder Shenhua Group Corp Ltd had increased its stake in the company via the Shanghai Stock Exchange to 73.01 percent from 72.96 percent, and would continue to increase its shareholding via the secondary market. For statement click here

EVENTS TODAY - China Molybdenum Co Ltd EGM in China - HKC (Holdings) Ltd SGM - Hua Lien International (Holding) Co Ltd EGM - Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd EGM in Beijing - PacMOS Technologies Holdings Ltd SGM

ECONOMIC DATA - China FX reserves for Q4 (10-15) - China M2 money supply for December (10-15) - China exports for December - China trade balance for December - China new yuan loans for December (10-15) - China outstanding loan growth for December (10-15) - UK BRC retail sales for December - UK RICs housing survey for December - Australia NAB business condition for December - Australia building approvals (final) for November - Australia private house approval for November

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)