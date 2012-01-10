HONG KONG Jan 10 Hong Kong shares could
start higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street but
turnover could stay light ahead of several key euro zone bond
auctions and Chinese economic data expected later this week.
Materials counters could see a modest boost after Alcoa Inc
, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, gave a more
positive outlook for global demand for the metal after posting
better-than-expected earnings.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
said on Monday that controlling shareholder China
Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) had increased its stake to
76.38 percent from 75.84 percent.
In a note to clients on Monday, Mirae analysts said this
would reassure investors about the company's restructuring
potential under new Chairman Fu Chengyu and help the stock
extend its outperformance.
On Monday, strength in Shanghai spurred some short-covering
in Hong Kong, reversing early losses. The China Enterprises
Index jumped 2.4 percent, helping the broader Hang Seng
Index finish up 1.5 percent at 18,865.72. Short-selling
reached 11.7 percent of total turnover, the highest in at least
the last 90 days.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
0.3 percent at 8,415.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 1,848.2 points
at 0104 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Esprit Holdings Ltd has appointed Melody
Harris-Jensbach, former deputy chief executive and chief product
officer of Puma AG, as chief product and design
officer in a bid to ensure brand consistency and product
efficiency.
* French carmaker Renault SA is hoping to receive
official approval this month to begin production in China, Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday. In China, Renault has a
production deal in place with Nissan partner Dongfeng Motor
Group Co Ltd, China's No.2 automaker.
* Mainland China property developers Country Garden Holdings
Co Ltd and Longfor Properties Co Ltd on
Monday released widely diverging results for December contracted
sales, meaning Country Garden edged past its year forecast and
Longfor fell just short.
* Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd said on
Monday that it has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for
Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd to Feb. 16, the
third such extension.
* PetroChina Co Ltd plans to shut a
120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at
its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from mid-March, an
industry source said on Monday.
* Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd's
A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) bid to take over
Australia's Gloucester Coal has a big chance of
success, financial adviser UBS AG said on Monday.
* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said
controlling shareholder Shenhua Group Corp Ltd had increased its
stake via the Shanghai Stock Exchange to 73.01 percent from
72.96 percent, and would continue to increase its shareholding
via the secondary market. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Lewis)