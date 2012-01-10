HONG KONG Jan 10 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street but turnover could stay light ahead of several key euro zone bond auctions and Chinese economic data expected later this week.

Materials counters could see a modest boost after Alcoa Inc , the largest U.S. aluminium producer, gave a more positive outlook for global demand for the metal after posting better-than-expected earnings.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) said on Monday that controlling shareholder China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) had increased its stake to 76.38 percent from 75.84 percent.

In a note to clients on Monday, Mirae analysts said this would reassure investors about the company's restructuring potential under new Chairman Fu Chengyu and help the stock extend its outperformance.

On Monday, strength in Shanghai spurred some short-covering in Hong Kong, reversing early losses. The China Enterprises Index jumped 2.4 percent, helping the broader Hang Seng Index finish up 1.5 percent at 18,865.72. Short-selling reached 11.7 percent of total turnover, the highest in at least the last 90 days.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,415.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 1,848.2 points at 0104 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Esprit Holdings Ltd has appointed Melody Harris-Jensbach, former deputy chief executive and chief product officer of Puma AG, as chief product and design officer in a bid to ensure brand consistency and product efficiency.

* French carmaker Renault SA is hoping to receive official approval this month to begin production in China, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday. In China, Renault has a production deal in place with Nissan partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, China's No.2 automaker.

* Mainland China property developers Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd and Longfor Properties Co Ltd on Monday released widely diverging results for December contracted sales, meaning Country Garden edged past its year forecast and Longfor fell just short.

* Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Monday that it has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd to Feb. 16, the third such extension.

* PetroChina Co Ltd plans to shut a 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from mid-March, an industry source said on Monday.

* Chinese miner Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd's A$2 billion ($2.05 billion) bid to take over Australia's Gloucester Coal has a big chance of success, financial adviser UBS AG said on Monday.

* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said controlling shareholder Shenhua Group Corp Ltd had increased its stake via the Shanghai Stock Exchange to 73.01 percent from 72.96 percent, and would continue to increase its shareholding via the secondary market. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St finishes up as earnings, euro zone eyed > Euro recovers from 16-mo low, but rally seen tenuous > Belly of curve outperforms before supply > Gold eases on technical selling; euro rises > Oil falls on euro zone concern, eyeing Iran (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)