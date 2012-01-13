HONG KONG Jan 13 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Friday, poised for their second-straight weekly gain, but any strength could be capped by chart resistance, as investors await more economic data from China next week.

Data on Thursday showing U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months could lead to some pressure for export-oriented stocks, such as Li & Fung.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index snapped a three-day winning streak, ending down 0.3 percent at 19,095.4 points, close to the bottom of its trading range, after testing resistance seen at 19,242, its December high.

If that level is breached, the next target on the charts is seen at the benchmark's high on Nov 14 last year, at about 19,640. The Hang Seng Index is currently up 2.7 percent on the week.

China will post fourth-quarter GDP data on Jan 17, along with December industrial output, investment and retail sales data, which could spur decisive gains and help benchmark indices break technical resistance.

Short-selling accounted for 7.9 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday, the lowest since January 3.

Some profit warnings posted late on Thursday could weigh on some stocks. China Strategic Holdings Ltd warned that it expected to record a loss on financial assets at fair value in 2011 against a profit a year before.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd said on Thursday that it will post a "substantially lower" operating profit for 2011, due largely to loss at its reinsurance arm.

Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Ltd said it expected to post a loss for 2011 against a profit in 2010 due to losses from disposal and revaluation of listed securities and a reduction in dividend income from such investments.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 8,474.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 1,881.2 points at 0039 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest pace since the nation's car culture took off at the turn of the century, as consumers shunned local brands after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars.

* CST Mining Group said on Thursday that it had hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the sale of a Peruvian copper project.

* The battle for China Gas Holdings intensified on Thursday as South Korea's SK Holdings tightened its grip on the takeover target which received an unsolicited $2.2 billion indicative offer from a consortium that included Sinopec .

* NWS Holdings proposed an international offering of senior bonds to refinance existing banking facilities, including a 364-day HK$5.0 billion bridging facility. here

* Shui On Land Ltd planned to issue S$225 million 8 percent senior notes due 2015 to fund its real estate operations and repay existing debts. here

* Belle International Holdings Ltd released fourth quarter operation data of its retail business in China. Same store sales grew 8.2 percent in the footwear business and 3.5 percent in the sportswear business. It added 1,100 retail outlets, taking total number of outlets in China to 14,950 at the end of 2011. here

* China Water Industry Group Ltd said it canceled the placing of the convertible notes after its placing agent due to the downturn and uncertainty of the global financial market. here MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ekes out gains for fourth day > Euro bounces back, boosted by auctions, Draghi > Treasuries slip after weak 30-year bond sale > Gold up third day, hits 1-month high on euro gain > Oil falls on Iran embargo phase-in plan > Spain, Italy yields fall after well bid auctions (Reporting by Clement Tan and Alison Leung; Editing by Ken Wills)