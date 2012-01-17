HONG KONG, Jan 17 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, tracking regional peers with investors looking towards a fresh batch of China data due shortly after the market open for policy cues that will provide firmer direction. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index declined 1 percent to 19,012.2 points, with losses capped at chart support levels as investors took profit on last week's outperformers and turnover slumping 27 percent from Friday. The benchmark finished near the bottom of a narrow 85-point range, supported at 19,000 after failing to breach resistance levels of around 19,242 last week. Its near downside target is seen at about 18,858, its close on Jan. 9 before it jumped last week. China data due at about 0200 GMT is expected to show economic growth slowing to an annual 8.7 percent from 9.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Beijing will also release December industrial output, investment and retail sales figures. Weaker than expected numbers could boost hopes of monetary policy easing sooner rather than later, but also trigger a spike in short selling in several Chinese names, particularly by foreign investors. The Chinese property sector may come under pressure after Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the second-biggest developer in China by sales value, forecast flat 2012 sales and said the wider property market would be gloomy in the first quarter, with no improvement until after the lunar new year. In a report dated January 16, Nomura analysts urged investors to stock pick in the sector in the first half of the year, looking towards developers' ability to execute and quality of products. The Chinese property sector could turn into a fundamental buy in the second half, when policy is certain to ease, they said. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,420 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.3 percent at 1,856.5 points at 0034 GMT. HOT STOCKS: * Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest air cargo carrier, said on Monday its December freight volume fell about 12 percent, ending 2011 on a disappointing note, and it saw no sign of improvement in the near term. * Profits at China's securities brokerages fell nearly 50 percent in 2011 compared to a year earlier, according to industry association figures released Monday. * China Construction Bank Corp, China's No.4 lender, said on Monday that it has appointed Wang Hongzhang as chairman of the board. * State-run Chinese lender Agricultural Bank of China said on Monday that it has appointed Jiang Chaoliang as chairman of its board. * Great Wall Motor's board has approved the company's plans to repurchase H shares not exceeding 10 percent of its outstanding H shares. The plan is still subject to regulatory approval and will result in a reduction of Great Wall Motor's registered capital. For statement please click here MARKET SUMMARY > Euro holds off low for now; China data eyed > Gold firms as stocks recover, euro lifts from lows > Oil prices gain after Iran warning > ECB buying supports Italy, Spain after downgrades (Reporting by Clement Tan and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)