HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares are expected to start flat on Monday with Chinese blue chip companies under pressure after posting lukewarm earnings over the weekend, limiting the benchmark's gains. Corporate earnings will continue to be in focus as the reporting season enters its last week, with Anhui Conch Cement , China Longyuan Power and Sun Hung Kai among the bigger names due to report on Monday. Last Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings closed down 1 percent, its eighth-straight loss. The broader Hang Seng Index slipped 1.1 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 percent at 0111 GMT. STOCKS TO WATCH: * China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) , the country's second largest integrated oil company, posted a 30 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing forecasts, as big losses at its refining arm offset upstream gains. * China's securities regulator has approved a plan by Sinopec to raise up to 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) via convertible bonds (CBs). * China Construction Bank , the world's No.2 lender valued at $193 billion, joined smaller rival AgBank in reporting earnings lower than the market had expected as China's slowing growth squeezes its top lenders. * BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, reported a jump in fourth-quarter net income due to an asset sale, but full year earnings plunged on weak car sales, according to its annual report. * Volvo Cars is recalling 12,798 of its 2012 model year vehicles imported into China, the top Chinese quality regulator said, in order to prevent potential fuel leaks and to fix faulty wiring that could cause airbag failure. Geely, parent company of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, took over Ford Motor Co's Volvo car unit in August 2010. * China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd has entered into an equal joint venture with Australia's national carrier, Qantas, to set up a Hong Kong-based low-cost carrier, a move that might help expand Quantas' Asian business and cut costs. * ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, said it will "curtail" its business in Iran following a report that it had sold Iran's largest telecom firm a powerful surveillance system capable of monitoring telephone and Internet communications. * China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , China's largest coal producer, on Friday posted an 18 percent rise in 2011 net profit on higher domestic coal prices and increased production volume. * Yanzhou Coal Mining said its 2011 net profit fell 3.8 percent to 8.93 billion yuan. * Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd said its net profit surged 38.7 percent year on year in 2011 to 1.72 billion yuan while revenue jumped 40.1 percent to 5.74 billion yuan. For statement click here * China Minsheng Banking Corp said on Monday it will suspend trading of its shares for a day, as it conducts a placement of new shares in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)