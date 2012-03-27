HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares looked set
to open higher on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy would remain
and as investors are likely to cover some bearish bets after a
pick up in short-selling.
The Hang Seng index closed flat at 20,668.8 on
Monday. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed
mainland firms fell 0.6 percent, closing lower for a
ninth successive session.
Overnight the S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week
so far this year to retake a four-year high after Bernanke said
ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed even though the job
picture has begun to improve.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.6 percent
while South Korea's Kospi was 0.9 percent higher as of
0040 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China Life Insurance plans to issue
up to 38 billion yuan ($6.0 billion) of subordinated debt in
China to replenish its supplemental capital and raise its
solvency ratio, it said in a statement on Monday.
The insurer posted its biggest quarterly profit slump of 82
percent, hit by lower investment returns and slower growth, and
said it faced further headwinds from economic and market
uncertainty and fiercer competition.
* China Minsheng Banking Corp is raising about
HK$11.2 billion ($1.4 billion) to boost capital and improve its
balance sheet after pricing a Hong Kong share offer near the
middle of an indicative range, a source with direct knowledge of
the deal said on Monday.
* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp)
, Asia's largest refiner, is preparing to buy more
overseas upstream assets from its parent to beef up its
relatively weak exploration and production division, its
chairman said on Monday.
* China Construction Bank, the world's
second-largest lender by market value, said an increase of about
a tenth in its non-performing loans in the last quarter was due
in part to it tightening its loan standards, prompting it to set
aside more money for bad debt.
* BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker
backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Monday it was
confident car sales growth would exceed 10 percent this year and
forecast a recovery in its troubled solar business, after
rattling investors with a profit warning.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)