HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares looked set to open higher on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy would remain and as investors are likely to cover some bearish bets after a pick up in short-selling.

The Hang Seng index closed flat at 20,668.8 on Monday. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 0.6 percent, closing lower for a ninth successive session.

Overnight the S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high after Bernanke said ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed even though the job picture has begun to improve.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.6 percent while South Korea's Kospi was 0.9 percent higher as of 0040 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China Life Insurance plans to issue up to 38 billion yuan ($6.0 billion) of subordinated debt in China to replenish its supplemental capital and raise its solvency ratio, it said in a statement on Monday.

The insurer posted its biggest quarterly profit slump of 82 percent, hit by lower investment returns and slower growth, and said it faced further headwinds from economic and market uncertainty and fiercer competition.

* China Minsheng Banking Corp is raising about HK$11.2 billion ($1.4 billion) to boost capital and improve its balance sheet after pricing a Hong Kong share offer near the middle of an indicative range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

* China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) , Asia's largest refiner, is preparing to buy more overseas upstream assets from its parent to beef up its relatively weak exploration and production division, its chairman said on Monday.

* China Construction Bank, the world's second-largest lender by market value, said an increase of about a tenth in its non-performing loans in the last quarter was due in part to it tightening its loan standards, prompting it to set aside more money for bad debt.

* BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Monday it was confident car sales growth would exceed 10 percent this year and forecast a recovery in its troubled solar business, after rattling investors with a profit warning.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)