HONG KONG, April 23 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Monday, with a preliminary survey of China's April manufacturing activity expected later in the day and ahead of several first quarter earnings announcements this week. Both indicators could give investors fresh clues on the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy that could spur gains on short covering if they come in higher than expected. Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong was flat. Short selling interest accounted for 8.6 percent of total turnover last Friday as bourse turnover sank to its lowest in more than two weeks. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4 percent at 0052 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Hong Kong's securities regulator fined Mega Capital (Asia) HK$42 million ($5.41 million) on Sunday and revoked its corporate finance advisory license for disclosing false and misleading information in a 2009 initial public offering for a Chinese fabric maker, Hontex International Holdings, for which it was the sole sponsor. * Haitong Securities Co Ltd's $1.7 billion Hong Kong share offering took centre stage in Asia Pacific equity capital markets on Friday, but it also highlighted the risks from deals partly financed by underwriters as competition among banks grows for new listings, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported. * China's number two automaker, Dongfeng Motor, plans to boost export sales nearly five-fold to 300,000 vehicles a year to about 10 percent of targeted total production by 2016, the official Xinhua news agency reported. * Auto dealer group Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd is on track to add 40 more showrooms in China by the end of the year, increasing its number of dealerships to about 180, its chairman and co-founder said on Friday. * China Shanshui Cement Group Limited sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market on Friday, IFR said. * UC RUSAL , the world's largest producer of aluminium, will decide on the scale of planned capacity cuts once Russia details tariff increases delayed by the country's elections, Chief Executive Oleg Deripaska said on Friday. * China Mobile posted a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly profit and marked its entry into 4G wireless technology on Friday, launching services in Hong Kong as it aims to boost data revenue and eventually clinch a deal to offer Apple's iPhone. * High-profile Hong Kong businessman Steven Lo testified in a corruption trial in Macau on Friday that he was the former owner of Moon Ocean, a company that he sold to property tycoon Joseph Lau that is developing a residential project near Macau's airport, and said he brought Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd chairman Lau in on the deal. * The chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., which acquired Volvo in 2010, faces a gruelling dilemma: Risk diluting the storied Swedish marque by sharing technology with Geely or let the Chinese brand face cutthroat competition alone. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group is parent of Hong Kong-listed Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.. * China National Materials Co Ltd said its profit for the three months ended in March 2012 was to decrease by about 100-130 percent compared to the same period a year ago due to a decrease in sales volume and selling price of its main products. For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)