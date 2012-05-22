HONG KONG May 22 Hong Kong shares are poised to start slightly higher on Tuesday following a relief rally in European and U.S. markets overnight that is likely to spur some investors to cover bearish bets that had built up to relatively high levels over the past week.

Shares of Tencent Holdings, China's dominant Internet firm as well as one of this year's top outperformers among benchmark constituents, are seen staying weak, however, after Facebook sank 11 percent on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng index fell for a fourth straight day on Monday, losing 0.2 percent and underperforming the rest of Asia as the benchmark was dragged down by heavyweights HSBC Holdings and Tencent.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI were both up 1.2 percent as of 0030 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Yahoo Inc will sell as much as half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba Group for $7.1 billion, ending years of fractious talks over how to extract value from its most prized asset.

* Brazilian miner Vale is selling iron ore about as fast as it can mine it despite a slowdown in the economy of China, its top customer, the company's head of investor relations said on Monday.

* China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.11 percent monthly increase in total mobile subscribers to 1.02 billion in April, data from the country's three telecommunications operators showed on Monday. China Mobile Ltd said its mobile subscribers in April increased to 672.48 million, China Unicom's rose to 212.75 million and China Telecom Corp Ltd's climbed to 138.51 million.

* SJM Holdings Ltd said it has become aware of a suspected fraudulent website making references to certain information of the company including logos, images, and details of the casinos operated by its subsidiary. SJM clarified that it is not responsible for the information contained in nor has it authorised the use of its information in the suspected website. For statement click here

MARKET EVENTS

- China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd AGM

- China Life Insurance Co Ltd AGM

- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd AGM

- Giordano International Ltd AGM

- Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust AGM

- Hengan International Group Co Ltd AGM

- Hutchison Harbour Ring Ltd AGM

- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd AGM

- Prada S.p.A. shareholders' meeting

ECONOMIC DATA

- Hong Kong consumer price index for April

- UK consumer price index for April

- UK retail price index for April

- US ICSC chain stores

- US existing home sales and change for April

- Japan exports and imports for April

- Japan trade balance total for April (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)