HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Thursday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street
on signs that European policymakers could decide on a solution
for ailing Spanish bank and the U.S. may take action to boost
its economy.
Chinese banks could see some support after China said it
will delay bringing in tougher capital requirements for its
banks until January to avoid squeezing credit conditions and
further dragging already slackening economic growth.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.3 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.1 percent
while South Korea's KOSPI rose 2.5 percent at 0059 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Caterpillar Inc said it completed tender offer for
ERA Mining Machinery Ltd including their
Siwei subsidiary. In the tender offer, Caterpillar received
acceptances in respect of 98.89 percent of ERA common stock.
* Struggling mobile phone maker Nokia Oyj has
unveiled its first full touchscreen phones aimed at the budget
end of the market, looking to fill a gap in its product range
and catch up with rivals, particularly in emerging markets. The
new phones, which combine a new swiping screen interface with
Nokia's old S40 software, will be competing with similarly
priced Android phones from the likes of Huawei, ZTE
and Samsung.
* The two remaining suitors for the London Metal Exchange
(LME) will resubmit proposals on Thursday and are likely to
raise their bids in the final stages of a contest to buy the
world's biggest metals marketplace, sources close to the
situation said. The content of bids by InterContinental Exchange
and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing are
similar, the sources have told Reuters.
* The chief of Foxconn Technology Group, a major supplier of
Apple, urged the Taiwanese government to levy "justice
tax" on the island's 300 most wealthy individuals in a move that
may boost tax revenues by about T$18 billion ($604 million) a
year. Foxconn Technology Group's listed units include Hon Hai
Precision and Foxconn International.
* Wheelock and Co Ltd and The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd
said in a joint statement that under the re-grant of
Ocean Terminal lot, the total gross floor area available for
commercial use will be 50,632 sq. m., an increase of 4,631 sq.
m. compared to 46,001 sq. m. in the current plan. For statement
click here
* Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it may lodge
an appeal against that administrative action if Macau government
eventually decides to invalidate the approval of the transfer of
land concession for the land which the developer had commenced
presale of the residential project with total contract sales
amounting to HK$3.8 billion. For statement click here
MARKET EVENTS
- Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd AGM
in Beijing
- Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd AGM
- China Construction Bank Corporation AGM
- Hengli Commercial Properties (Group) Ltd AGM
- PRADA S.p.A. Q1 results
- Samsonite International S.A. AGM
- Shui On Land Ltd AGM
- Sinotrans Ltd AGM in Beijing, China.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
AGM in Shanghai
- Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd AGM
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)