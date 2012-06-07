HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Thursday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street on signs that European policymakers could decide on a solution for ailing Spanish bank and the U.S. may take action to boost its economy. Chinese banks could see some support after China said it will delay bringing in tougher capital requirements for its banks until January to avoid squeezing credit conditions and further dragging already slackening economic growth. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.3 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.1 percent while South Korea's KOSPI rose 2.5 percent at 0059 GMT. STOCKS TO WATCH * Caterpillar Inc said it completed tender offer for ERA Mining Machinery Ltd including their Siwei subsidiary. In the tender offer, Caterpillar received acceptances in respect of 98.89 percent of ERA common stock. * Struggling mobile phone maker Nokia Oyj has unveiled its first full touchscreen phones aimed at the budget end of the market, looking to fill a gap in its product range and catch up with rivals, particularly in emerging markets. The new phones, which combine a new swiping screen interface with Nokia's old S40 software, will be competing with similarly priced Android phones from the likes of Huawei, ZTE and Samsung. * The two remaining suitors for the London Metal Exchange (LME) will resubmit proposals on Thursday and are likely to raise their bids in the final stages of a contest to buy the world's biggest metals marketplace, sources close to the situation said. The content of bids by InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing are similar, the sources have told Reuters. * The chief of Foxconn Technology Group, a major supplier of Apple, urged the Taiwanese government to levy "justice tax" on the island's 300 most wealthy individuals in a move that may boost tax revenues by about T$18 billion ($604 million) a year. Foxconn Technology Group's listed units include Hon Hai Precision and Foxconn International. * Wheelock and Co Ltd and The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said in a joint statement that under the re-grant of Ocean Terminal lot, the total gross floor area available for commercial use will be 50,632 sq. m., an increase of 4,631 sq. m. compared to 46,001 sq. m. in the current plan. For statement click here * Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it may lodge an appeal against that administrative action if Macau government eventually decides to invalidate the approval of the transfer of land concession for the land which the developer had commenced presale of the residential project with total contract sales amounting to HK$3.8 billion. For statement click here MARKET EVENTS - Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd AGM in Beijing - Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd AGM - China Construction Bank Corporation AGM - Hengli Commercial Properties (Group) Ltd AGM - PRADA S.p.A. Q1 results - Samsonite International S.A. AGM - Shui On Land Ltd AGM - Sinotrans Ltd AGM in Beijing, China. - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation AGM in Shanghai - Tibet 5100 Water Resources Holdings Ltd AGM (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)