June 21 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday ahead of the release of China's HSBC flash PMI later in the day that could give investors fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 19,518.85, its highest since May 15. Gains were capped by its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,591, a level that also limited gains on Monday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.8 percent and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3 percent by 0048 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * China's Sinopec Corp is contemplating a multibillion dollar bid for Chesapeake Energy Corp assets, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. * China's Unipec, trading arm of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp, has requested Iran to deliver July-loading crude cargoes to Chinese ports, ahead of a European insurance ban on Iranian oil exports that takes effect from July 1. * ZTE Corp , the world's fourth-largest handset vendor, plans to launch this year its first smartphone based on TD-LTE technology and is talking to Japan's Softbank Corp for a possible order, a senior executive said on Wednesday. * Investors in Chinese textile company Hontex International Holdings Co, accused by Hong Kong regulators of exaggerating its earnings, have the chance to get most of their money back under a landmark court settlement reached in the territory on Wednesday. * China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile carrier, said its mobile subscribers in May rose to 677.49 million, including 64.26 million 3G subscribers. China Unicom said mobile subscribers increased to 215.84 million. Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd rose to 141.36 million. * Genting Hong Kong, which is part of Malaysia's Genting Group, said on Wednesday it has bought additional shares in Australia's Echo Entertainment and that it now has 5.0871 percent of Echo's issued share capital. * Flavors and fragrances distributor Huabao International Holdings Ltd said its net profit rose 9.1 percent to HK$1.75 billion for the year ended in March as its flavours business saw growth of 10.6 percent. For statement, click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)