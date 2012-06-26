June 26 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Tuesday, set to extend a three-day losing streak with investors unconvinced duelling euro zone leaders will agree on measures that will resolve the bloc's lingering debt crisis at a summit later this week. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 18,897.5, above the day's bottom but below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs, at about 18,963. Turnover neared lows for the year. Short selling interest accounted for 11.2 percent of total turnover on Monday, the highest since June 8, when it hit 12.2 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.1 percent by 0040 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Brazilian mining giant Vale said on Monday it closed the sale of its coal assets in Colombia for $407 million in cash to a unit of Colombian Natural Resources, a mining company controlled by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs . * Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Taiping Insurance Holding Company Limited's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. * Labour protests are still disrupting operations at Argentina's biggest oil field, Cerro Dragon, after four days, owner Pan American Energy (PAE) said on Monday. BP owns a 60 percent stake in PAE, while the remaining 40 percent is held by Bridas, which is half-owned in turn by China's CNOOC. * Hunan Nonferrous Metals Corp Ltd said it would sell its 100 percent stake in Zhuzhou Cemented Carbides Group Corp Ltd and a 80 percent stake in Zigong Cemented Carbides Co Ltd to Shenzhen-listed ZhongWu GaoXin Materials Co Ltd for 2.73 billion yuan ($429.02 million), a deal to be settled by issue of 303.1 million ZhongWu shares. The company's interest in ZhongWu will be increased to 72.60 percent after the deal, from 35.28 percent. For the full statement, here * Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, China's top distributor of pharmaceutical and healthcare products, said it would team with its parent China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, Sinopharm Capital Limited Company, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd and other investors to set up Shanghai Sinopharm Private Equity Fund. With a total capital commitment of about one billion yuan, the fund will focus on investment in medical and healthcare industries in the country. For the full statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)