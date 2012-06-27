June 27 Hong Kong shares could resume their creep downwards on Wednesday after eking out gains the session before, hurt by persistent worries over the debt crisis in Europe, though any movement is likely to be confined to recent chart ranges. The Hang Seng Index on Tuesday closed up 0.5 percent at 18,981.8, above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs, at about 18,963 - a level it slipped below on Monday. Turnover was 20 percent below the 20-day moving average. Short selling stayed elevated, suggesting the market is vulnerable to a short squeeze. On Tuesday, shorts accounted for 12.5 percent of total turnover, the highest since May 30 when they hit 14.4 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1 percent and South Korea's Kospi had dropped 0.8 percent by 0051 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said uncertainty over its licenses in Mongolia is making it difficult to estimate sales volumes and pricing for the year. The Canadian miner has been facing uncertainties over its licenses and its proposed takeover by Chinese aluminum giant Chalco . * Longfor Properties, one of China's top ten developer's by sales, has bought a major parcel of land in the southern city of Xiamen for 1.74 billion yuan, the latest in a series of deals that raise hopes of a recovery in the sluggish property sector. * The London Metal Exchange's (LME) chief executive is confident that its shareholders, with some persuasion, will approve a $2.2 billion offer by the Hong Kong stock exchange for the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said on June 15 it had agreed to pay 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to buy the 135-year-old LME. * Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest jewellery retailer, reported a 79 percent jump in annual profit, buoyed by demand for luxury goods in China, though global economic uncertainties may slow revenue growth in the near term. The company said it will spend as much as HK$1 billion ($128.85 million) in 2013 with a focus on boosting sales of higher-margin gem-set jewellery and expanding its outlet network. * Fast food chain operator Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd said its net profit fell 8 percent to HK$473.8 million for the year ended in March, while revenue increased to HK$5.96 billion from HK$5.33 billion in a year ago period. * Malaysian gaming group Genting Group has applied to raise its stake in casino operator Echo Entertainment , potentially pitting it in a $3 billion-plus takeover battle against Australian billionaire James Packer. Genting has built its stake in Echo through its units in Singapore and Hong Kong. Genting Hong Kong owns Star Cruises and holds a stake in Philippine casino, Resorts World Manila. * Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, the casino operator run by Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is set to sign a deal to develop a $1 billion casino in the Philippines, media reported on Wednesday. * China Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said it would buy Chinese pharmaceutical products maker and distributor Robust Sun Holdings Ltd from Joyful Horizon Ltd, an indirect unit of Hony Capital Fund III L.P., for HK$8.98 billion as the company aims to expand finished drug business. For statement clicks here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)