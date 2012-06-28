June 28 Hong Kong shares were poised for a third straight day of gains Thursday after better-than-expected U.S. economic data, but trade is expected to be light ahead of a two-day euro zone leaders meeting starting later in the day. Sales of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods in May topped expectations, although excluding transportation and defense items, orders were down. Signed contracts for home purchases jumped to a seven-month high. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1 percent to 19,177. Gains accelerated after a break above 19,100 triggered stop losses on index futures, prompting investors to cover short positions ahead of the expiry of monthly contracts on Thursday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5 percent by 0039 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * UK lender HSBC on Wednesday offered its entire stakes in India's Axis Bank and Yes Bank through share sales worth up to 24.5 billion rupees ($429.5 million), according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters. * Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company which is also listed in Hong Kong, said on Wednesday it received an environmental license to build its biggest-ever iron ore mine, an Amazon region project that holds about $1 trillion of reserves at current prices. * China Resources Cement Holdings warned on Wednesday of a significant drop in first-half net profit due to the country's slowing economy and weaker cement prices. * China's top refiner Sinopec Corp will cut crude throughput by close to 236,000 barrels per day in July versus an earlier target, curbing production for the second straight month as inventories bulged and margins hurt, industry and trading sources said. * Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered still expects full-year profit growth of 10 percent after slowing below that rate in the first half as the euro zone crisis hit wealth management income and Asian currencies weakened. * Bank of China , Beijing's No. 4 lender, said on Wednesday that it was taking measures to control risk in property lending, and said its non-performing loan ratio remained flat at about 1 percent. * C C Land Holdings Ltd said the listing date of its spinoff Qualipak International on the main board is set to be on July 12 and C C Land shareholder will be entitled to receive one Qualipak share for every 20 shares held. For statement, here * Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd said its net profit rose 54 percent year-on-year to HK$1.33 billion for year ended in March due to rising demand for luxury products in the mainland. It said it remained "prudently optimistic" of its business growth. For statement, here * China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd said it would subscribe to 70.55 million shares of China Nonferrous Mining Corp Ltd for HK$155.2 million in the latter's initial public offering of shares in Hong Kong. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)