HONG KONG, July 5 Hong Kong shares were set for a weak open on Thursday as market players await central bank policy decisions from Europe before making big bets in a market that has risen nearly 10 percent over the past month.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.1 percent at 19,709.75 on Wednesday in lighter volumes. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms ended down 0.3 percent.

A Reuters poll showed a majority of economists expect the European Central Bank to cut its main rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent on Thursday, while a separate survey showed money market traders are evenly split on whether the central bank will cut the deposit rate.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1 percent while the South Korea's Kospi was unchanged as of 0045 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Vodafone and Hutchison Whampoa's 3 are close to agreeing a deal to merge their Irish telecoms infrastructure in the latest industry tie-up designed to save costs and boost coverage, three sources familiar with the situation said.

* Lenovo Group Ltd and Japan's NEC Corp are planning to jointly develop tablets, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* Evergrande Real Estate, China's No.2 property developer by sales, has filed a police report related to a short-seller that accused it of fraud, bribery and financial irregularity, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Chinese sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd said on Thursday its chief executive officer Zhang Zhiyong has stepped down.

MARKET EVENTS

- CGN Mining Co Ltd Q1 results

- Easyknit International Holdings Ltd AGM

ECONOMIC DATA

- Hong Kong purchasing Managers' index for June

- Euro zone ECB rate decision for July

- UK BoE bank rate for July

- US mortgage refinance index

- US MBA purchase index

- US ADP national employment for June ($1 = 6.3633 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)