HONG KONG, Aug 27 Hong Kong shares could start the week higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss on renewed expectations of further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve. China will implement new measures aimed at stablising export growth in the third quarter, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Saturday while visiting the export hub of Guangdong province. Angang Steel, Warren Buffet-backed automaker BYD Co Ltd, Foxconn International and Sun Art Retail Group are among companies expected to post first half corporate earnings later in the day. Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index had its worst day in a month, closing down 1.3 percent at 19,880, below the 20,000 level for only the third time in three weeks and the lowest in that timeframe. For the week, the index lost 1.2 percent, its worst showing in four weeks. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is up 0.7 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI is flat at 0036 GMT. HIGHLIGHTS: * Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, reported a 71.5 percent drop in second-quarter recurring net profit on Monday on weak prices, although the result beat forecasts thanks to lower operating costs. * Refiner and oil and gas producer Sinopec Corp said it saw growing demand for its products in the second half of the year, after losses at its refining and chemicals businesses led to a 46 percent drop in second-quarter net profit. * China Construction Bank, the country's No.2 lender, said first-half earnings rose 14.5 percent, beating market expectations, helped by steady growth in net interest income as the bank started charging more for loans. * Haitong Securities , one of China's largest listed brokerages, said its first half net profit fell 9.4 percent to 2.03 billion yuan. * Chinese auto dealer Dah Chong Hong Holdings amassed so much inventory this year that it would take 63 days to sell all of its Bentleys, Toyotas and Isuzus, up from the 42 days' supply it carried in December, Thomson Reuters data shows. * China Shenhua Energy , the country's largest coal producer that also owns power plants, railways and ports, posted a 17 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2012, beating forecasts, on higher sales despite a weakening coal market. * Nexen Inc said on Friday that shareholders would vote next month on whether to approve the $15.1 billion friendly offer for the Canadian oil producer made last month by China's CNOOC Ltd after more than two months of negotiations. * Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) said it planned to increase the size of a private placement of Shanghai-listed shares by 15 percent to raise as much as 8.7 billion yuan ($1.4 billion). * Glencore's proposed $30 billion takeover of Xstrata came a step closer to collapse on Friday, as the commodities trader looked set to let slide an informal deadline for it to raise its offer and yield to rival shareholder Qatar. * China's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has invested 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) in a non-public offering of Bank of Communications' (BoCom) Shanghai and Hong Kong listed shares, increasing its stake in the bank to 13.88 percent from 11.36 percent, the fund said on Friday. * Ping An Insurance (Group), Chinese Internet firms Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, and other shareholders are forming a joint venture company to sell insurance online, Ping An's chairman said on Friday. * Department store operator Parkson Retail Group said its first half net profit fell 10.4 percent to 523.8 million yuan. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)