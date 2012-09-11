HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Tuesday, ahead of an important German court ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision at the start of its two-day meeting this week. China is raising the retail price of gasoline and diesel by 6 percent and 6.5 percent respectively from Tuesday to track climbing crude prices, the government said, a move that could help pare refining losses at oil firms. The higher pump rates may help top refiner Sinopec Corp and number two PetroChina trim huge losses incurred earlier in the year. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent, but the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.6 percent at 0024 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Auto sales in China rose 8.3 percent in August from a year earlier, maintaining a steady pace though far from the blistering speed of recent years, as a recent fuel price rise and a slowing economy discouraged consumers from buying. * China has invested 820 billion yuan ($129 billion) in 6.5 million public home building starts as of the end of August, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said, putting it on track to achieve an ambitious construction target. * Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, co-owner of aluminium giant RUSAL, said he is in discussions on several projects in China as he aims to benefit from Chinese plans to pump $158 billion into infrastructure projects. * HSBC Holdings PLC has agreed to sell its banking business in Pakistan to JS Bank Ltd. * Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd said it had received notice from mining contractor Leighton LLC demanding payment of outstanding contractor's fees of $12.2 million together with a notice of suspension of works at the Khushuut Coal Mine. The company is in talks with Leighton aiming to reach an amicable settlement. For statement, here * Road King Infrastructure Ltd said it planned to issue new guaranteed senior notes due in 2017 to refinance debt and invest in property development. For statement, here * Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd said it planned to issue up to 4 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds to finance its rapid operational growth and reduce costs. For statement, here * Skyworth Digital Holding Ltd said its total TV sales volume in China grew 25 percent in August and sales revenue rose 23 percent. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)