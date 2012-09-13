HONG KONG, Sept 13 Hong Kong shares could fall for the first time in six sessions on Thursday as investors hold back ahead of the end of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers could announce more stimulus measures. China said on Wednesday it would pay export tax rebates faster and grant more loans to exporters, as well as increase export credit insurance to small companies, in the latest move to prop up growth in the world's second-largest economy. Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties is expected to post corporate earnings for the fiscal year that ended in June. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index stretched gains into a fifth day, climbing 1.1 percent to 20,075.4. The benchmark last rose five straight days in January. Its previous six-day winning streak was recorded in October last year. Strength was capped by chart resistance around 20,150, which had restricted the benchmark index's rise for more than a week before it slid about 1,000 points in the two weeks following Aug. 24. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent as of 0052 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * SouthGobi Resources Ltd fired Chief Executive Alexander Molyneux just more than a week after Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) dropped a $926 million bid for the company that strained its relationship with the Mongolian government. The coal miner named Ross Tromans, who was general manager marketing at Rio Tinto Coal Australia, as its new CEO. * UC RUSAL Chief Executive Oleg Deripaska said aluminium producers need to cap their output as downward pressure on prices is likely to continue for the rest of this year and into 2013. * Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on Aluminum Corp Of China (Chalco) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with a negative outlook. It said Chalco's operating performance was much worse than expected due to low profitability, subdued aluminum prices, and high production costs. * Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it planned to issue $250 million of 12.875 percent senior notes due 2017, raising capital to fund property projects, refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. For statement, here * Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said the board has approved the renewal of the employment contract of Charles Li as the Chief Executive of the HKEx for a further three-year term from Oct. 16, 2012 to Oct. 15, 2015. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)