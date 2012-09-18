HONG KONG, Sept 18 Hong Kong shares may start
lower on Tuesday, with commodities-related stocks likely in
focus following steep overnight losses in the physical markets.
Oil fell nearly $3 on Monday in a wild session that saw
Brent plunge more than $5 a barrel in a wave of late,
high-volume selling before paring losses as markets sought an
explanation for the sudden crash.
Official data for China housing prices in August, expected
later in the day, will also be keenly watched. Data in the last
two months showing rising prices had spurred losses for Chinese
developers listed in both Hong Kong and mainland China markets.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent
to 20,658.1, its highest since early May, but it failed to hold
onto early gains despite opening above chart resistance at
20,674.5, the lower end of a gap between May 4 and 7.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 percent
as of 0055 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Combined profits of China's state-owned firms fell 12.8
percent in the first eight months of 2012 from a year earlier,
easing from an annual fall of 13.2 percent seen in the
January-July period, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
* China will increasingly conduct monetary policy using
price-based tools such as interest and currency rates rather
than quantitative mechanisms, according to a blueprint of
financial reforms expected between 2011 through 2015 published
on Monday.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital and Royal Bank of
Scotland sold a combined 153.6 million shares in luggage
maker Samsonite International, raising HK$2.22 billion
($286 million), IFR reported on Monday.
* Standard Chartered said it expects to
double profit in its core wholesale bank to more than $10
billion in the next 4-5 years as its key Asian markets grow
faster than the West and it builds on market share won when its
rivals retrenched.
* Beijing Development (Hong Kong) Ltd said it
would buy a domestic garbage incineration-power generation firm
for up to $535 million as it aims to broaden its source of
income by expanding its business into renewable energy power
generation.
* Chinese developer Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd
said it acquired the land use rights of a parcel of land in
Changchun for 76.9 million yuan to develop serviced apartments
and office buildings. For statement, here
* China Molybdenum Co Ltd said Chinese regulators
had approved its plan to issue up to 542 million A shares, and
the company would make an announcement once the offer size and
price have been determined. For statement, here
* China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd, which posted a
77.4 percent rise in profit to 398.48 million yuan for the year
ended in June, said it has appointed Julian Juul Wolhardt, a
non-executive director of the company, as the chairman of the
board, replacing Deng Jiuqiang who would remain as an executive
director. For statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)