HONG KONG, Oct 16 Hong Kong shares could start higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street after positive U.S. retail sales data and Citigroup Inc's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. U.S. retail sales rose 1.1 percent during September, data that could lift Li & Fung, a supply chain manager for the likes of Wal-Mart Inc and Target. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 21,148.3 as turnover in Hong Kong neared a two-week low. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at 0048 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Chinese corporate profits show no sign of a second-half recovery as analysts cut earnings estimates in September by the most in 2-1/2 years, a red flag for investors who expect the world's second biggest economy to start picking up soon. * Sinopec Corp dropped its $2.2 billion bid with ENN Energy Holdings for China Gas due to regulatory hurdles, a defeat for acquisitive Chairman Fu Chengyu in what would have been the first unsolicited takeover of a Chinese company. * Sinopec Kantons Holdings, a unit of state-owned Sinopec, will pay 128.6 million euros ($166.76 million) for a 50 percent stake in Vesta Terminals, the first major move by a Chinese state company into European oil storage. * A senior executive at China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said he was unaware of talks on a possible cash infusion into struggling taxi manufacturer Manganese Bronze Holdings PLC. * Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , the world's biggest lender by market value, will launch a financial product that gives clients exposure to oil markets by as early as the end of this year, two sources told Reuters on Monday. * Luxury retailers could come into focus after LVMH sounded the latest warning that luxury consumers are tightening their purse strings as it posted a further slowdown in comparable sales growth in the third quarter to 6 percent. * Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , the top copper producer in China, plans to cut domestic sales and increase exports of the metal next year to take advantage of strong copper prices on the London Metal Exchange, a senior executive said. * A shareholder is selling 38.3 million shares of top instant noodle maker Tingyi Holdings Corp at up to HK$24 per share, raising about $120 million, according to a term sheet. * Next Media Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, will sell all of its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and online video assets to a Taiwanese consortium for around $600 million, media reports said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)