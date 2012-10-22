HONG KONG, Oct 22 Hong Kong shares could start the week lower on Monday as investors take some profit after seven straight weekly gains, following weak U.S. earnings from bellwethers such as General Electric and McDonald's . China Mobile, the country's largest telco provider, expected to kickstart third-quarter corporate earnings season in China on Monday. Hong Kong markets will be closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. Chinese exporters at Asia's largest trade fair expect orders for made-in-China products to remain resilient for the rest of this year and even grow slightly, despite shrinking demand from debt-stricken Europe and the strengthening yuan currency. A Reuters poll of 85 small- to medium-sized exporters at China's Canton Fair found that while around a quarter of firms surveyed expected orders to drop this year, orders were seen overall rising an average four percent in 2012 and 7.4 percent in 2013. Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent on the day and 2 percent on the week to 21,551.8, equalling a seven-day winning streak recorded between December 2010 and January 2011. The benchmark is now just 1 percent shy of the 2012 intra-day high at 21,760.3, recorded on Feb. 20. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.3 percent at 0034 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Casino operator SJM Holdings Limited said it had received the initial green light to build a new casino in the former Portuguese colony of Macau, the world's biggest gaming market. * Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announced signing of commitment letter for its senior secured credit facilities for the development of Studio City and its unit has entered into a commitment letter for $1.4 billion senior secured credit facilities. * Shares of Chinese meat producers such Yurun Food could come into focus after Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd, the sector's leading player, said its net profit jumped 111 percent quarter-on-quarter to 949 million yuan for the third quarter of 2012. * Materials-related sectors could come under some pressure after Inner Mongolia-based Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co, China's top rare earths producer, said its net profit fell 90 percent year-on-year for the third quarter of 2012 to 120 million yuan. * The London Metal Exchange, under ownership of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, wants to expand its product offering beyond base metals to iron ore, coking coal and iron ore shipping, HKEx CEO Charles Li said on Friday. * Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd said its Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd posted a 3 percent year on year rise in net profit for the first nine months of 2012 to 806.4 million yuan ($129 million) with revenue rising 8 percent to 11.2 billion yuan. For statement, here * Orient Overseas (International) Ltd said its total revenues increased by 10.9 percent to $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2012 with loadable capacity up 5.3 percent but the overall load factor was 1.3 percent lower than the same period in 2011. For statement, here ($1 = 6.2538 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)