HONG KONG, Oct 22 Hong Kong shares could start
the week lower on Monday as investors take some profit after
seven straight weekly gains, following weak U.S. earnings from
bellwethers such as General Electric and McDonald's
.
China Mobile, the country's largest telco
provider, expected to kickstart third-quarter corporate earnings
season in China on Monday. Hong Kong markets will be closed for
a public holiday on Tuesday.
Chinese exporters at Asia's largest trade fair expect orders
for made-in-China products to remain resilient for the rest of
this year and even grow slightly, despite shrinking demand from
debt-stricken Europe and the strengthening yuan currency.
A Reuters poll of 85 small- to medium-sized exporters at
China's Canton Fair found that while around a quarter of firms
surveyed expected orders to drop this year, orders were seen
overall rising an average four percent in 2012 and 7.4 percent
in 2013.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent on
the day and 2 percent on the week to 21,551.8, equalling a
seven-day winning streak recorded between December 2010 and
January 2011. The benchmark is now just 1 percent shy of the
2012 intra-day high at 21,760.3, recorded on Feb. 20.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.3 percent
at 0034 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Casino operator SJM Holdings Limited said it had
received the initial green light to build a new casino in the
former Portuguese colony of Macau, the world's biggest gaming
market.
* Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announced
signing of commitment letter for its senior secured
credit facilities for the development of Studio City and its
unit has entered into a commitment letter for $1.4 billion
senior secured credit facilities.
* Shares of Chinese meat producers such Yurun Food
could come into focus after Henan Shuanghui Investment &
Development Co Ltd, the sector's leading player,
said its net profit jumped 111 percent quarter-on-quarter to 949
million yuan for the third quarter of 2012.
* Materials-related sectors could come under some pressure
after Inner Mongolia-based Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Group)
Hi-Tech Co, China's top rare earths producer, said
its net profit fell 90 percent year-on-year for the third
quarter of 2012 to 120 million yuan.
* The London Metal Exchange, under ownership of Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Limited, wants to expand its
product offering beyond base metals to iron ore, coking coal and
iron ore shipping, HKEx CEO Charles Li said on Friday.
* Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd said its
Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd posted a 3 percent
year on year rise in net profit for the first nine months of
2012 to 806.4 million yuan ($129 million) with revenue rising 8
percent to 11.2 billion yuan. For statement, here
* Orient Overseas (International) Ltd said its
total revenues increased by 10.9 percent to $1.6 billion for the
third quarter of 2012 with loadable capacity up 5.3 percent but
the overall load factor was 1.3 percent lower than the same
period in 2011. For statement, here
($1 = 6.2538 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)