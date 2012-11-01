HONG KONG, Nov 1 Hong Kong shares could start slightly weaker on Thursday, ahead of China's official October PMI expected shortly after market open, which is anticipated to confirm a gradual recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The report, expected at 0100 GMT, is expected to show factory activity accelerated in October to its fastest pace in five months, with a Reuters poll suggesting a reading of 50.3 for October, up from 49.8 in September. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1 percent to 21,641.8. The benchmark gained 3.8 percent in October, a second-straight monthly gain. It is down 0.8 percent from a 2012 closing high recorded last Thursday and up 17.4 percent in 2012. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.8 percent at 0048 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Canada is likely to extend its review of the $15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for oil producer Nexen Inc beyond next week's deadline to allow more time for the government to formulate a broad framework on foreign investment, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. * China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is expected to announce later on Thursday that it has achieved its annual vehicle export objective of 80,000 cars early, selling 81,000 cars outside China in the first 10 months, according to a press release viewed by Reuters. Geely now says it may sell as many as 100,000 cars outside China this year. * China's largest pharmaceutical products distributor Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said its nine months profit rose 18.4 percent to 1.5 billion yuan. * Casino operator MGM Resorts International posted a larger loss, missing analysts' expectations, due to a steep drop in tax benefits, soft demand in Las Vegas and disappointing margins in Macau. MGM China grew 7 percent in the third quarter. * Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa , is willing to sell 2.6 GHz spectrum in Austria to win EU approval for its planned 1.3 billion euro ($1.69 billion) purchase of France Telecom's Orange Austria, a person familiar with the matter said. * The billionaire owners of Norilsk Nickel have resumed talks to settle their dispute over the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, which could hand control to tycoon Vladimir Potanin. A refusal by Oleg Deripaska's RUSAL to sell its 25 percent stake in the Arctic miner has escalated into a row about board control and payments to shareholders that have drained cash from Norilsk, valued at almost $30 billion. * China's ZTE Corp , the world's fourth-biggest handset maker, expects to ship around 50 million smartphones in 2013, up from 35 million units it forecast for this year, a senior company executive said on Wednesday. * China National Building Material Co Ltd (CNBM) said its third quarter profit fell 29 percent to 1.69 billion yuan. * Automotive steering products maker Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd said its A-shares will commence trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Nov 2.* Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd said it is proposing an issue of U.S. dollar subordinated perpetual capital securities to professional and institutional investors, raising capital for its business developments and acquisitions. The securities will have no fixed maturity date, while the size and pricing of the issue will be settled following a book-building process.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)