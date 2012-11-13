HONG KONG Nov 13 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Tuesday, with festering uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal situation and further aid to debt-stricken Greece likely to keep investors on the sidelines.

On Monday, the Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent to close at 21,430.3 points, while the China Enterprises index fell 0.1 percent largely on the back of weakness in cement stocks.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent at 0050 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* HSBC Holdings Plc,0005.HK> has hired two veteran JP Morgan bankers to help expand its coverage of financial institutions in Asia Pacific, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

* China's leading gold miner, Zijin Mining Group , sees output flat in 2013 after an expected rise of nearly 5 percent this year, as falling production at its top mine is offset by growth elsewhere, a company official said on Monday.

* China aims to start building at least 5 million units of public homes next year and has no plans to relax its purchase restrictions in the real estate market, its housing minister said on Monday.

* China's State Reserves Bureau (SRB) has issued a tender to buy 160,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from local smelters, two sources who received the tender notice said on Monday, the first clear sign Beijing is resuming metals stockpiling.

* The Chief Executive of French oil major Total said he would not deny a report that the firm was in talks to sell assets in Nigeria, worth about $2.4 billion, to China's Sinopec .

* Hontex International Holdings Co Ltd, whose shares have been suspended since March 2010, said the Hong Kong Stock Exchange intended to delist the company but the company aims to maintain its listing status and has been working with advisers on a proposal to resume trading of its shares.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)