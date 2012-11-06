HONG KONG Nov 6 Hong Kong shares could start
slightly higher on Tuesday but gains are likely to be capped at
2012 highs, with turnover likely to stay weak during U.S.
presidential elections and a once-in-a-decade leadership
transition in China this week.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5 percent
from a 15-month high to 22,006.4 points, after recording a 2.6
percent gain last week. The index is up nearly 20 percent this
year.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0051 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd said it
planned to raise up to HK$4.49 billion ($579.35 million) in a
rights issue of shares for payment of a possible redemption of
convertible bonds and for working capital.
* A U.S. fine for violating federal anti-money laundering
laws could cost HSBC Holdings significantly
more than $1.5 billion and is likely to lead to criminal charges
as well, Europe's biggest bank said on Monday. HSBC will also
defer a decision on whether to move its headquarters from London
until 2015 because of regulatory uncertainty, chairman Douglas
Flint told British lawmakers on Monday. HSBC said more job cuts
are likely across the bank to achieve its cost efficiency
targets.
* French lender Credit Agricole sealed the $1.25
billion sale of Asian brokerage CLSA to China's CITIC Securities
on Monday, marking another pullback from its
international business in the wake of the euro zone crisis.
* Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said
Chief Financial Officer Matthew O'Kane has resigned, months
after the company fired its chief executive after Aluminum Corp
of China Ltd (Chalco) dropped a $926 million bid.
* SMIC said its quarterly revenue was at $461.2
million. It sees fourth quarter revenue to be flat to up 2
percent, and gross margin to range from 18 percent to 20
percent.
* China's Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
and Chery Automobile Co Ltd are expected to announce
as early as Tuesday a broad alliance involving technology
sharing and sales cooperation.
* Kazakhstan's largest copper producer, Kazakhmys Plc
, aims to export raw material concentrates to
China as two large new mines are expected to come online in 2015
or 2016, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.
* China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd said its net
profit for January-September rose 7.5 pct to 1.72 billion yuan.
* Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco)
is willing to get involved in the Oyu Tolgoi copper project in
Mongolia, owned by Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, the
firm's senior vice president Liu Xiangmin said on Monday.
* Samsonite International S.A. said its net sales
for the three months ended in September, including foreign
currency effects, increased 7.3 percent year-on-year to $451
million. Net sales in Asia rose 14.8 percent, North America
climbed 17.4 percent while Europe fell 7.6 percent.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)