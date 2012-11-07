HONG KONG, Nov 7 Hong Kong shares could start flat or slightly weaker on Wednesday, as investors await the result of the U.S. presidential election which could emerge at some point during the Asian trading day. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 21,944.4, slipping a second day from a 2012 closing high recorded last Friday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was flat, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent at 0056 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * A top legislator in Canada's ruling Conservative Party on Tuesday made public his fierce opposition to a bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc, underlining the political challenges facing Ottawa as it studies the takeover. * China's Sinopec is close to buying stakes in Nigerian onshore oil blocks from French oil major Total worth about $2.4 billion, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. * Russian group Norilsk Nickel, the world's top nickel and palladium producer, may delay a cancellation of treasury stock which could have boosted its share price due to a legal dispute with shareholder RUSAL. * Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), part-owned by Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd, Japan's NTT Communications and NTT DoCoMo, posted flat quarterly profit growth as rising costs from sales promotions offset higher service revenues. * Outlet malls operator PCD Stores (Group) Ltd said its chairman and controlling shareholder Alfred Chan was in preliminary discussions with parties which may lead to his increasing his stake in the company's shares but no agreement had yet been reached. Trading in shares will resume on Wednesday after suspension in Tuesday.* Haitong Securities Co Ltd said its net profit for October amounted to 161.4 million yuan with operating income of about 410 million yuan.* Casino gaming and entertainment resort operator Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd said it intended to conduct an international offering of senior notes due 2020 raising proceeds to fund its Studio City project.* China SCE Property Holdings Ltd said it would issue $200 million 11.5 percent senior notes due 2017, raising capital to finance projects, including construction costs and land costs.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)