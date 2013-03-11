HONG KONG, March 11 Hong Kong shares could start
weaker on Monday after Chinese data over the weekend showed an
uneven economic recovery, which is seen slowing earnings growth
for Chinese companies.
Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed the
consumer price index rose 3.2 percent in February from a year
ago, versus expectations of a 3.0 percent rise, while annual
industrial production (IP) growth in January and February
combined at 9.9 percent was the lowest since October 2012 - the
starting point of China's nascent economic recovery.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 percent to
close at its highest since Feb. 20 at 23,092 points. Friday's
gains helped the benchmark rise 0.9 percent on the week and
break above chart resistance seen at around 23,000.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 1 percent at
01000 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's consumer price inflation is forecast to be around
3 percent in 2013, the price monitoring unit of the country's
top economic planning agency, the National Development & Reform
Commission, said on Monday.
* Chinese state-owned People's Insurance Company of China
Group (PICC), one of the country's largest insurers,
could complete an A-share listing in Shanghai in the second half
of this year, the firm's chairman Wu Yan told Reuters.
* The two billionaire co-chairmen of property goliath Sun
Hung Kai Properties and a former senior government
official pleaded not guilty on Friday to involvement in one of
Hong Kong's biggest corruption cases.
* China Yurun Food Group Ltd said it expected its
2012 results to record a substantial fall from 2011 due to
macro-economic uncertainties.
* Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Ltd said it
expected to record a decrease in profit for 2012 due to a fall
in net valuation gains on investment properties.
* Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co Ltd said it
expected to record a decline in 2012 profit as China reduced its
investment on projects. The decrease was also due to a decline
in orders, increasing competition and rising labour costs.
* China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd said its Modern
Farming (Group) Co Ltd unit has obtained approval from
regulators to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan short term notes
within two years to fund its operations and business
development.