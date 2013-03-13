HONG KONG, March 13 Hong Kong shares may open
slightly weaker on Wednesday, mirroring a lack of conviction
among buyers in other parts of Asia.
Cathay Pacific, China Resources Gas and
Yuexiu REIT are among companies expected to post final
2012 corporate earnings later in the day.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.9 percent,
slipping from a three-week high it had hovered around over the
past two sessions. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.3 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent
at 0059 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Sands China Ltd's
parent Las Vegas Sands Corp, will make a rare
public appearance in a Nevada state court in early April as the
lead witness in a breach-of-contract case brought against the
casino operator by one-time consultant Richard Suen.
* Mid-sized lender China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
said on Wednesday it would issue 20 billion yuan
($3.22 billion) worth of A share convertible corporate bonds
with a term of six years.
* Shanghai-listed China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it will issue up to 12 billion shares in a Hong
Kong listing, confirming an IFR report that the mid-sized lender
is pushing ahead with its planned $2 billion share offering.
* Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd said it
would buy a 9.9 percent stake in fishmeal and fish oil producer
Copeinca ASA for HK$429 million in cash and has made a
voluntary cash offer for all outstanding shares of Copeinca.
* Hanergy Solar Group Ltd said it planned to buy
two turn-key photovoltaic power plants in Portugal, with an
estimated installed power of 2.2MW each, as the company
diversifies into downstream solar business, but terms have yet
to be determined.
* Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said it would issue
$550 million 8.875 percent senior notes due 2018 to refinance
its 2010 notes, to finance property projects and for general
corporate purposes.
* Noodle restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings
Ltd posted a 55.9 percent fall in 2012 profit to
HK$154.2 million hit by skyrocketing costs, debilitated consumer
confidence and with sales further affected by the Diaoyu Island
dispute during the year.
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd said it
would buy 20 percent of Chiatai Qingchunbao Pharmaceutical Co
Ltd for 444.4 million yuan, raising its stake in the company to
75 percent.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)