HONG KONG, March 14 Hong Kong shares could post
a third straight loss on Thursday ahead of earnings from
bellwether companies and with Xi Jinping expected to be formally
announced as China's new president.
China Mobile, Ping An Insurance, Swire
Pacific and Swire Properties are among the
companies due to announce their 2012 final earnings.
The Hang Seng Index slid 1.5 percent on Wednesday and
is now down 0.4 percent this year. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 2.3
percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 percent
at 0059 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International NV
sold a smaller-than-expected stake in its Hong
Kong-listed unit, disappointing investors who had hoped a
break-up of the firm might create more money for shareholders.
ASMI said it had raised 422 million euros ($547 million) by
selling 12 percent of ASM Pacific Technology to
institutional investors in a share placement, leaving it with a
40 percent stake in the Hong Kong business.
* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest
international air cargo carrier, said it does not yet see a
lasting recovery in the freight market, after reporting an 83
percent year-on-year drop in profit for 2012.
* Hong Kong home builder Kerry Properties has won
an HK$11.7 billion ($1.5 billion) tender for a residential site
in the territory's Kowloon district, paying the second highest
price on record for a public piece of land.
* Premium menswear brands owner Trinity Ltd said
its 2012 profit attributable to shareholders rose 5.2 percent to
HK$540 million, boosted mainly by divestment of 30 percent
interests of the Salvatore Ferragamo joint ventures. It
anticipates the Chinese luxury retail market will enjoy healthy
growth in the medium term but may not continue to expand at the
20 percent-plus rates seen previously. For statement, here
* Casino operator Nagacorp Ltd said it would issue
200 million new shares at HK$6.05 each, or 8.3 percent discount
to previous close, raising HK$1.2 billion to finance its plan to
expand market penetration of its overseas high-premium
direct-players programme and the profit sharing formula junket
business. For statement, here
* Eternity Investment Ltd said it was in talks
with China AU Group Holdings Ltd for subscribing
convertible bonds to be issued by China AU but no definitive
agreement had yet been reached. For statement clicks here
* Xingda International Holdings Ltd said it
expected to record a substantial decrease in net profit for 2012
due to gross profit margin erosion resulting from a decrease in
average selling prices of radial tire cords and sawing wires
products in China, while an increase in an impairment loss
recognised on trade receivables also hit profit. For statement
clicks here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen
Coates)