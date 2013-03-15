HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong shares could start
modestly higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains that would
help pare losses on the week, now the worst in four weeks for
both local benchmark indexes.
China Coal Energy, China Resources Land,
Longfor Properties, Midland Holdings and
Anton Oilfield are among companies due to post final
2012 earnings later in the day.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent
at 22,619.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent. They are
now down 2 and 3.3 percent on the week, respectively.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1 percent,
while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0035 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's cabinet has approved the setting up of a railway
company with a registered capital of 1.04 trillion yuan ($167.4
billion) following the government's decision to dissolve the
scandal-plagued Railways Ministry. New bonds issued to pay for
the construction of railways would also be guaranteed by the
government.
* A South African corruption watchdog is investigating a
train contract awarded last year by state logistics group
Transnet to a Chinese manufacturer for 95 electric
locomotives, an anti-graft official said on Thursday. The deal
was with Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive company, a subsidiary of
CSR Corporation Ltd.
* China's securities watchdog will allow fund managers to
invest their capital in a wider range of assets including bank
deposits, equity funds, wealth products and trusts, its latest
effort to encourage growth in a young financial industry.
* A number of small steel rolling mills in China's top
producing province have halted production to avoid environmental
inspections, industry sources said, a move that could weigh on
iron ore prices should pollution control efforts intensify.
* Ping An , the world's No. 2 insurer by
market value, on Thursday reported that 2012 net profit had
risen by a lower-than-expected 3 percent rise against the
previous year.
* China Mobile Ltd said it plans to spend 41.7
billion yuan ($6.7 billion) developing 4G technology this year,
hoping to tap pent-up demand for Apple Inc smartphones
as it gets an iPhone model that will finally run on its network.
* Shimao Property Holdings said 2012 net profit
attributable to shareholders rose 15.4 percent from the year
before.
* Hang Lung Properties said 2012 net profit
attributable to shareholders jumped 72 percent from the year
before.
* China Molybdenum said 2012 net profit
attributable to shareholders declined 6.1 percent from the year
before. The company has also decided not to invest in the
Cemented Carbide Project and the Downstream Processing Project
after capital raised in its A-share issue was
smaller-than-expected.and
* Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd said China
Securities Regulatory Commission had approval its plan to issue
up to 1.45 billion new A shares. Ping An Securities Company Ltd
is the sponsor of the A shares issue.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)