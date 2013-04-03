HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers ahead of another
market holiday on Thursday and key U.S. jobs data later in the
week.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
non-manufacturing sector rose to 55.6 in March from 54.5 in
February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on
Wednesday, adding to signs of a modest uptick in the world's
second-largest economy.
Financial markets in China will be shut for a public holiday
on Thursday and Friday, while Hong Kong will be closed on
Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent
at 22,367.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.8 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.9
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0100 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Taiwan's SinoPac Financial Holdings Co Ltd will
sell 20 percent of its banking unit to Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) for around T$20 billion, the
Taiwanese bank said on Tuesday.
* Glencore said on Tuesday it had again
extended the date by which it expects to close its merger with
Xstrata, XTA.L due to the ongoing investigation into the deal in
China.
* China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
said it is considering the issuance of notes to domestic
institutional investors in the mainland, but details of the
offering are yet to be finalised.
* China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd said
the company and its controlling shareholder China National Gold
Group Corporation are assisting the government with rescue work
after a landslide in Ze Ri Mountain in Lhasa City in Tibet
Autonomous Region.
* Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd said its Yongping copper
mine in Jiangxi province, which suspended production after an
explosion on March 21, has resumed production on April 2 after
the cause of the accident has been identified.
* Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd said its
subsidiary Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd posted a
25 percent drop in 2012 net profit to 616.2 million yuan despite
a 7 percent rise in revenue to 13.03 billion yuan.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)