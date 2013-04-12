HONG KONG, April 12 Hong Kong shares are set for their best week in more than three months on Friday, but will be tracking slim losses in Asia and trimming a low-volume bounce off Monday's multi-week lows.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent to 22,101.3, helping the benchmark end 1.8 percent up from Monday's four-month closing low. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings gained 0.1 percent.

The benchmarks are now up 1.7 and 2.7 percent on the week, respectively -- their best weekly showing since the week that ended Jan. 4.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent at 0055 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Telecom Italia has appointed a panel of directors to consider a proposed tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa which would make the Hong Kong group Telecom Italia's top shareholder in return for merging their local mobile businesses.

* Elemental Minerals Ltd said it received non-binding indicative offer of A$0.66 per share made by Dingyi Group Investment Ltd.

* HSBC Holdings PLC said it has agreed to sell its general insurance business in Macau to QBE Insurance (International) Ltd.

* Myanmar has announced the names of 12 international consortiums that have pre-qualified to bid for two mobile licences, moving closer to opening one of the last major untapped mobile markets. The companies include China Mobile , Japan's KDDI Corp, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd said its shareholding in Sinopharm Group Co Ltd was reduced to 29.98 percent on completion of a share placement, from 32.05 percent.

* China Power International Development Ltd said consolidated gross power generation for the first quarter of 2013 increased 3.68 percent year-on-year while its consolidated total electricity sold rose 4.34 percent year-on-year.

* Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said the total sales volume for March was 47,886 units, up 16 percent over the same period a year ago, bringing the first quarter sales volume to 142,886 units, an increase of 21 percent year-on-year.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)