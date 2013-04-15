HONG KONG, April 15 Hong Kong shares could post
a softer start on Monday after weak U.S. data last Friday and
ahead of China's first quarter GDP data due shortly after market
open.
On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1
percent at 22,089.1 but ended the week at its best since
January. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings closed down 0.1 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.6 percent
at 0058 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's second-largest construction equipment maker
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
warned on Friday its first-quarter net profit may drop by up to
80 percent as slowing economic growth cut sales.
* Trader Glencore is expected to agree to
concessions this week to ease Chinese worries over its grip on
the supply of copper, clearing the final regulatory hurdle in
its $32 billion acquisition of miner Xstrata.
* Italian mobile phone operator Wind is to spend 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) on building a fourth-generation (4G) mobile
broadband network to step up competition to rivals Telecom
Italia and Vodafone. Wind, which is owned by
VimpelCom, is the third-largest mobile telecoms operator
in Italy, where it also competes with Hutchison Whampoa's
3 Italia.
* White goods maker Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd
said it expected its profit to jump 50-100 percent
year-on-year to 190-253 million yuan for the first quarter of
2013, due to significant increases in sales revenue and gross
profit margin during the reporting period.
* Cement equipment and engineering services group China
National Materials Co Ltd said it expected to post
substantially decreased net profit for the first quarter of 2013
as compared with the same period a year ago due to increasing
market competition.
* Japanese noodle restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China)
Holdings Ltd said same-store sales of its Hong Kong
operation fell 0.1 percent year-on-year for the first quarter of
2013 while its same-store sales in China grew 1.6 percent.
Overall sales its fast/casual restaurant business increased 1.3
percent.