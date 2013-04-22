HONG KONG, April 22 Hong Kong shares could start
slightly higher on Monday, tracking gains elsewhere in Asia as
first-quarter earnings come into focus and investors remain wary
of volatility in commodities markets.
Anhui Conch Cement and Chongqing Rural Commercial
Bank are among the companies due to release their
first-quarter earnings later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index on Friday closed up 2.3 percent
at 22,013.6, cutting weekly losses to 0.3 percent. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong jumped 3.1 percent, but still slipped 0.6 percent for the
week.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 2.1 percent
while South Korea's KOSPI was 0.2 percent higher at 0039
GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China will refuse to grant new licences to iron ore
importers unless they participate in a domestic trading
platform, in a fresh move by the world's biggest iron ore
consumer to wrestle pricing power away from global miners.
* Chinese banks face growing risks that their loans could
turn sour in certain regions and industries, the China Banking
Regulatory Commission said on Friday.
* United Company RUSAL Plc revised on Monday its
2012 net loss to $337 million from the $55 million it previously
stated, citing adjustments from Artic mining giant Norilsk
Nickel, in which it owns a stake.
* Samsonite International said on Monday its net
sales increased by 15.6 percent for the first three months of
2013 from a year earlier, with North America seeing the biggest
percentage increase in the first quarter.
* Hyundai Motor Co unveiled a new concept car it
made only for China at the Shanghai auto show on Saturday, and
plans to launch the model late this year. Its affiliate Kia
Motors has a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd.
* PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday it achieved
record sales in China, the world's main auto market since 2009,
in the first quarter of 2013, confirming the faster growth trend
seen last year. Growth was driven by a 24 percent rise in sales
for the Dongfeng Peugeot brand, a joint venture between PSA and
Chinese auto maker Dongfeng Motor Corporation.
* Zhaojin Mining first quarter net profit grew 8.3
percent from a year earlier to 233.9 million yuan ($37.86
million).
* Citic Telecom is proposing to raise not more
than HK$1.847 million ($237,900) with a rights share issue
priced at HK$2.02 each, on the basis of three rights shares for
every eight existing Ÿshares. The company plans to use the
proceeds to fund the acquisition of a 79 percent stake in
Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau, S.A.R.L.($1 = 6.1776 Chinese yuan)($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars)