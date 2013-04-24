HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong shares could start
slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains
following positive quarterly earnings reports from companies
such as Apple Inc and Yum Brands.
China Minsheng Bank, China Pacific Insurance
and Haitong Securities are among several
Hong Kong-listed companies due to post their first quarter
results later in the day.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 1.1
percent at 21,806.6. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.6 percent, their worst
day since April 15.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at
0028 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd, China's top refined
copper producer, may be forced to cut output from as early as
May as falling metals prices crimp the flow of scrap imports to
China, a senior executive of the company said.
* Apple Inc bowed to investors' demands to share
more of its $145 billion cash pile, while reporting
better-than-expected second quarter revenue of $43.6 billion,
beating Wall Street's average forecast for $42.3 billion but
posting its first quarterly profit decline in more than a
decade. The company forecasted revenue of $33.5 billion to $35.5
billion this quarter, lagging Wall Street's average prediction
of $38.2 billion.
* KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Tuesday reported that
quarterly profit fell less than Wall Street expected, despite a
sharp drop in sales in its top China market, sending the
company's shares up nearly 6 percent.
* France has opened a probe into whether British bank HSBC
offered illicit products to help French
clients avoid tax in Switzerland, the Paris prosecutors' office
said on Tuesday.
* HSBC is cutting 1,149 jobs in Britain in another round of
redundancies to save money and slim down Europe's biggest bank.
The cuts are part of a three-year revival plan designed by Chief
Executive Stuart Gulliver to reduce costs, raise returns and
focus on profitable areas.
* Huaneng Power said its first quarter net profit
jumped 178 percent from a year earlier.
* Haitong Securities said the Shanghai bureau of
the China Securities Regulatory Commission has notified the
company that it has failed to submit a series of innovative
products for regulatory approval. Haitong said it has
investigated the issue and took disciplinary action against
relevant personnel.
* China Mengniu Diary Co Ltd confirmed recent
market rumours that the company is in informal talks with an
unnamed company about possible acquisitions of certain assets,
but stressed talks are very preliminary.
* Guoco Group shares will resume trading on
Wednesday. The company said in a statement that GuoLine Overseas
Ltd is proposing to offer HK$88 for every share, which could be
increased to HK$100 per share if privatisation conditions are
subsequently met or waived.(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)