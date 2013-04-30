HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong shares are headed for a first monthly gain in three with a higher start expected Tuesday, buoyed by rises on Wall Street and hope for European Central Bank easing after a new government was formed in Italy.

Mainland China remains shut for a three-day Labour Day public holiday on Tuesday, while both China and Hong Kong markets will be closed on Wednesday and will resume trading on May 2.

On Monday, the benchmark Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 22,580.8. It is now 1.3 percent higher in April and is set for its first monthly gain in the past three months. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent and is now down 1 percent for the month.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent at 0040 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* The world's biggest watchmaker, Swatch Group, sees double-digit sales growth in China this year for its mid- and entry-price products, even though demand for luxury goods has weakened in recent months.

* Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore producer, obtained an operating permit for a rail terminal in Ponta de Madeira in the Brazilian state of Maranhão, according to a securities filing on Monday.

* HSBC Holdings is selling its half stake in the South Korean insurance firm Hana HSBC Life Insurance Co to its partner in the venture, the 52nd deal it has struck as part of a global retreat from peripheral businesses in the past two years.

* Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is seeking to swap a $250 million portion of its holding in Glencore International Plc convertible bonds into shares in the company, in a vote of confidence as the commodities trader wraps up its takeover of miner Xstrata Plc.

* Rice cracker maker Want Want China Holdings Ltd said it plans to issue US dollar denominated guaranteed notes, raising proceeds to refinance existing bank borrowings. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are the joint lead managers.

* Hanergy Solar Group td said it has signed a non-binding offer letter with an independent third party to acquire a phase three 1050kW solar power plant project in the United States as the company aims to expand its operations into downstream solar projects.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)