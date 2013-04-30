HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong shares are headed
for a first monthly gain in three with a higher start expected
Tuesday, buoyed by rises on Wall Street and hope for European
Central Bank easing after a new government was formed in Italy.
Mainland China remains shut for a three-day Labour Day
public holiday on Tuesday, while both China and Hong Kong
markets will be closed on Wednesday and will resume trading on
May 2.
On Monday, the benchmark Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2
percent at 22,580.8. It is now 1.3 percent higher in April and
is set for its first monthly gain in the past three months. The
China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings
in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent and is now down 1 percent for
the month.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent at
0040 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* The world's biggest watchmaker, Swatch Group,
sees double-digit sales growth in China this year for its mid-
and entry-price products, even though demand for luxury goods
has weakened in recent months.
* Vale SA , the world's largest iron ore
producer, obtained an operating permit for a rail terminal in
Ponta de Madeira in the Brazilian state of Maranhão, according
to a securities filing on Monday.
* HSBC Holdings is selling its half stake
in the South Korean insurance firm Hana HSBC Life Insurance Co
to its partner in the venture, the 52nd deal it has struck as
part of a global retreat from peripheral businesses in the past
two years.
* Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is seeking to swap a
$250 million portion of its holding in Glencore International
Plc convertible bonds into shares in the
company, in a vote of confidence as the commodities trader wraps
up its takeover of miner Xstrata Plc.
* Rice cracker maker Want Want China Holdings Ltd
said it plans to issue US dollar denominated guaranteed notes,
raising proceeds to refinance existing bank borrowings. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are the joint lead managers.
* Hanergy Solar Group td said it has signed a
non-binding offer letter with an independent third party to
acquire a phase three 1050kW solar power plant project in the
United States as the company aims to expand its operations into
downstream solar projects.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen
Coates)